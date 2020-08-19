Lots of praise for Jill Biden on social media

SEE NEW POSTS

Ady Barkan, progressive activist battling ALS, has standout moment at DNC In a standout moment at Tuesday’s DNC, activist Ady Barkan discussed his personal journey as a father and husband battling ALS, a terminal neurodegenerative disease, while fighting for health care for all. His video montage was interspersed with footage from his life and activism, serving as a love letter to his son. Ady Barkan: Elect Biden because ‘our lives depend on it’ Aug. 19, 2020 01:58 “By the time you’re watching this, you will have grown up to be strong and courageous. But I don’t know how much longer I’ll be around for you,” he said in the video. His political journey began two years ago when Barkan confronted then-Sen. Jeff Flake, Republican of Arizona, about the need for health care reform after a tax cut by Trump put his access to care at risk. But, two years later, he addressed Tuesday night’s DNC from his wheelchair using a computerized voice in one of the most heartfelt moments of the convention to talk about health care access. “We live in the richest country in history and yet we do not guarantee this most basic human right,” adding that Trump and other Republicans are “trying to take away millions of people’s health insurance.” Although Barkan supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the primaries, he later backed Joe Biden and urged Americans to rally to “put on his desk a bill that guarantees us all the health care we deserve.” Share this -







Plenty of levity but moments of reflection and state challenges in roll call It also provided an opportunity for states to touch on challenges and tragedies. Two states, Arizona and Colorado, touched on school reopenings. In El Paso, Texas, Rep. Veronica Escobar brought up gun control. Utah took time to make the case for mail-in voting. The round-the-country roll call from America’s 57 states and territories beamed scenes from Hawaii’s azure shores, where a delegate spoke both of her home state’s native Hawaiian population and her background as a Filipina immigrant, to Wyoming’s wide plains, where the parents of Matthew Shepard praised Joe Biden’s push to pass LGBTQ hate crime legislation in 2009. All in all, a whip around with a diversity of people, topics and tones — and a lot of face masks. Watch full roll call as delegates nominate Joe Biden Aug. 19, 2020 34:24 Share this -







Kerry compares Trump's foreign policy to a 'blooper reel' John Kerry delivered a scathing rebuke of Trump, accusing the president of putting his interests before the country and ridiculing his foreign policy record. "Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections. And now, he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops. So he won’t defend our country. He doesn’t know how to defend our troops. The only person he’s interested in defending is himself," Kerry, the 2004 Democratic nominee, said. "Our troops can’t get out of harm’s way by hiding in the White House bunker. They need a president who will stand up for them. And President Biden will," Kerry continued. Kerry, who worked with Biden as secretary of state in the Obama administration, said that when Trump travels abroad "it’s a blooper reel." "He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators," he said. "America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at." Watch John Kerry’s full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 19, 2020 03:09 Share this -







Biden speaks directly with voters during digital roundtable Biden added a listening stop to his convention lineup, an opportunity to give policy debates a human face and showcase his empathy for people who struggle. Traditionally, the nominee doesn’t make an appearance at the convention until the final night when they formally accept the nomination. But with an unconventional format, Democrats tested some new tricks. Biden, seated in a convention hall ballroom in Delaware, hosted a virtual roundtable for the first two nights, talking to four television screens displaying "regular" Americans. The format allowed him to talk policy by putting a human face on the problem. On Tuesday, each person described how the Affordable Care Act had allowed them to get life-saving health care. It also allowed Biden to draw a contrast with Trump, utilizing his prime time convention space to listen instead of talking. Joe Biden discusses health care with Affordable Care Act recipients at the 2020 DNC Aug. 19, 2020 03:54 Share this -







Whose party is this? To many Democratic party observers, appealing to white college-educated voters is key to winning elections. But in reality, white college-educated voters made up about 28 percent of the party’s voters in 2019, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. And in 2016, a narrow majority voted for Trump. Together, all groups of white voters make up about 42 percent of the Democratic base, according to that Pew data. That’s a minority. The slow way that that reality has seeped into the public and Democratic Party’s understanding of itself has remained a constant topic of debate in black and Latino political circles. And it prompted some to question the wisdom of giving Ocasio-Cortez 60 seconds to speak during the second night of the Democratic Convention. The New York politician, a Latina, is widely regarded as a rising star in the party with online fan clubs and social connections in states far from New York. Traditionally, it is unusual to give a first-term representative a featured convention speaking slot. But, Ocasio-Cortez used her short one to second the nomination of Sanders, a Democratic socialist and the preferred candidate of many self-identified progressives inside the party. Biden, the party’s presumptive nominee, prevailed during the primary season in large part because of his success with another major force within the party, black voters who described themselves as most concerned with pragmatic matters, such as electability, but often supportive of progressive policies. Share this -







