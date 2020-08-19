'Make us whole': Jill Biden returns to former school to deliver personal appeal to elect husband

Speaking from a high school in Wilmington, Delaware, where she used to teach, Jill Biden said that her husband would provide the leadership necessary to get students and teachers back in class safely and that he would do for the nation what he did for their family — "make us whole."

In the final speech of the second night of the Democratic National Convention, Biden spoke of the pandemic's effect on school, family life and communities, saying she was "heartbroken by the magnitude of this loss, by the failure to protect our communities, by every precious and irreplaceable life gone."

She wove in her and Joe Biden's personal story, as they met not long after his first wife and daughter died in a car accident shortly after he was elected to the Senate. And in a particularly emotional moment, she also spoke about son Beau Biden's 2015 death from brain cancer.

"How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole," she said. "With love and understanding. And with small acts of kindness. With bravery, with unwavering faith. You show up for each other in big ways and small ones. Again and again."

She said that while life seems bleak at the moment, "if you listen closely, you can hear the sparks of change in the air." People across the country, just like her husband did following Beau's death, "are putting their shoulders back" and "fighting for each other."

"We haven't given up. We just need leadership worthy of our nation," she said. "That's Joe. He and Kamala will work as hard as you do every day to make this nation better. And if I have the honor of serving as your first lady, I will too. And with Joe as president, these classrooms will ring out with laughter and possibility once again."

Joe Biden later joined his wife on-screen, hugging her and telling viewers, "You can see why she's the love of my life, the rock of our family."