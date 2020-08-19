The third day of the Democratic National Convention will feature a must-see lineup of former and would-be presidents and a historic acceptance speech.
Sen. Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American on a major party ticket, will deliver her vice presidential acceptance speech Wednesday night, and former President Barack Obama will give the keynote address. Former presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are among those set to take the virtual stage.
NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, and MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. NBC News Now will livestream the convention, with special coverage starting at 8 p.m.
Top moments from Night 2 of the DNC
Former presidents helped make the case for now-official Democratic nominee Joe Biden — and against President Donald Trump, while the virtual roll call delighted audiences with a digital tour of the U.S.
But it was Jill Biden who stole the show on Tuesday's second night of the Democratic National Convention. Here are some of the most notable moments from Night 2.