A vision for a more inclusive nation: Aide previews Harris' remarks

The third day of the Democratic National Convention will feature a must-see lineup of former and would-be presidents and a historic acceptance speech.

Sen. Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American on a major party ticket, will deliver her vice presidential acceptance speech Wednesday night, and former President Barack Obama will give the keynote address. Former presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are among those set to take the virtual stage.

NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, and MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. NBC News Now will livestream the convention, with special coverage starting at 8 p.m. Follow us here on NBCNews.com for breaking news, analysis and fact checks.

Highlights from day two:

Food, song, emotional moments, biting attacks: 10 highlights from night 2.

Bill Clinton: Trump ignored COVID-19 while 'zapping people on social media.'

Cindy McCain highlights Biden's friendship with her husband.

Trump responds to DNC speeches.