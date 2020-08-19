The third night of the Democratic National Convention will feature a must-see lineup of former and would-be presidents and a historic acceptance speech.
Sen. Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American on a major party ticket, will deliver her vice presidential acceptance speech Wednesday night, and former President Barack Obama is scheduled speak in the last hour as well. Former presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also are among those set to take the virtual stage.
NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, and MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. NBC News Now will livestream the convention, with special coverage starting at 8 p.m. Follow us here on NBCNews.com for breaking news, analysis and fact checks.
Highlights from day two:
Food, song, emotional moments, biting attacks: 10 highlights from night 2.
Bill Clinton: Trump ignored COVID-19 while "zapping people on social media."
Cindy McCain highlights Biden's friendship with her husband.
Trump responds to DNC speeches.
Live Blog
Kamala's sister, step-daughter and niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP nominee
Kamala Harris' sister, step-daughter and niece are expected to deliver speeches Wednesday night to officially nominate her as the 2020 vice presidential nominee.
A press secretary for Joe Biden's presidential campaign announced the plan on Twitter.
Maya Harris, Kamala's sister, was a fixture on the senator's 2020 presidential campaign as its chairwoman during the primary cycle. Meena Harris held an event for her aunt in Iowa and this will be the first time that the public will hear from Kamala's step-children, specifically from Ella Emhoff. Ella and Cole Emhoff are from the first marriage of Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff.
DNC 2020, night 3: Harris' big speech, Obama's the closer and more to watch for
WASHINGTON — It's Kamala Harris' big night Wednesday as the vice presidential nominee addresses the third night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention, along with Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren.
Harris is the first woman of color nominated to the presidential ticket of a major political party and will accept the nomination to be Joe Biden's running mate in a speech just before remarks by Obama, the first person of color to win the White House.
The two-hour program, whose theme "A More Perfect Union" will focus on efforts to make the American promise a reality for everyone, will be emceed by actress Kerry Washington and feature performances by singers Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson, as well as speeches by Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who became a gun control activist after she was shot in 2011.
Obama and Harris are country's two most popular political figures
WASHINGTON — Tonight’s main speakers at the Democratic convention — former President Barack Obama and V.P. nominee California Sen. Kamala Harris — happen to be the two most popular political figures in the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll when it comes to their net-positive ratings (though Obama is much more popular than Harris is).
Digging inside Obama’s 54 percent positive, 34 percent negative rating (+20), the former president gets high marks among Black voters (84 percent to 6 percent), Latinos (63 percent to 19 percent), women (60 percent to 29 percent), voters 18-34 (59 percent to 24 percent), independents (51 percent to 23 percent), and he even breaks even with white women without college degrees (44 percent to 44 percent).
Compare those numbers with Biden’s among those same subgroups: Black voters (65 percent to 10 percent), Latinos (38 percent to 31 percent), women (47 percent to 36 percent), independents (25 percent to 42 percent), voters 18-34 (30 percent to 43 percent), and white women without college degrees (36 percent to 53 percent).
The NBC News/WSJ Poll was conducted between Aug. 9-12, with a margin of error of +/-3.3%
ANALYSIS: The old guard is still in charge at the Democratic convention
Watch 17 Democrats give keynote speech at 2020 DNCAug. 19, 202011:00
WASHINGTON — For Democrats, the future will have to wait.
A parade of prominent establishment Baby Boomers — and pre-Baby Boomers — reminded voters their set is in firm control of the party as more than a dozen rising stars were crammed into delivering a single quilted speech on the second night of the Democratic convention Tuesday.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., by far the most recognizable young Democrat in the country, was given her own one-minute speaking slot, but only because she was chosen by runner-up Bernie Sanders to act as a "second" for putting his name in nomination.
The message the Biden campaign sent to the rest of the country is that now is not the time to test out new leaders or pursue ideological aims. That's consistent with the way Biden ran his primary campaign, claiming the turf of the Obama administration he served in as vice president and challenging competitors — mostly younger and to his left — to define what was wrong with it.
A vision for a more inclusive nation: Aide previews Harris' remarks
An aide to Kamala Harris provided a short preview of the VP pick's remarks Wednesday night, saying the senator “hopes for people to see themselves in her speech.”
“You'll hear her tell her own story and highlight the examples and experiences of others," the aide said. "She will set out a vision for a more inclusive nation in which everyone is welcome and given equal opportunity and protection under the law. Senator Harris will make the case for electing Joe Biden, showing why he’s uniquely the leader for this moment and drawing a clear contrast with the failed leadership of Donald Trump.”
Acknowledging that some voters might have an implicit bias against a woman in power, an adviser told NBC News that Harris will show strength and demonstrate a capability to lead and to be an equal partner.
The adviser said it’s important to restore the idea of a return to “normalcy, without a crazy crisis every day,” noting people don’t want to think about their president every day, they want them to lead and do the job.
What to expect from Barack Obama's keynote speech
Barack Obama is expected to go to bat for his former vice president in his keynote speech Wednesday night, outlining why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can lead the U.S. out of its current crises and emphasizing that Democracy itself is on the line in this election, an aide to the former president said.
"He will speak live tonight, outlining why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris possess the experience and character to lead us out of the ongoing economic and health care disasters that the current administration has blundered into," the aide said.
"He’ll talk about watching Joe’s success firsthand in helping to lead America out of a dire recession and jump-start our economy, expand health care for tens of millions of Americans, and restore our standing in the world," the aide added.
Obama is expected to highlight how the Trump administration and Republican Party are trying to "discourage Americans from voting," the aide said.
The president will also emphasize that the 2020 election is too important to sit out, and will call on Americans to vote early and turn out on Election Day on Nov. 3.
Jill Biden calls Trump's attacks on husband's cognitive abilities 'ridiculous'
WASHINGTON — Former second lady Jill Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s attacks against her husband and his cognitive abilities are “ridiculous.”
In an interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show, host Savannah Guthrie asked Jill Biden whether a new Trump ad attacking the former vice president’s mental fitness is fair.
“No, no, it’s ridiculous. I mean Joe’s on the phone every single minute of the day, talking to governors who are calling him, and Nancy Pelosi,” she said.
“He’s on the Zoom, he’s doing fundraisers, he’s doing briefings. I mean, he doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning to 11 at night. So, that, you know, that’s ridiculous,” she added.
Jill Biden: We both wanted Sen. Harris because I admire strong womenAug. 19, 202007:27
Top moments from Night 2 of the DNC
Highlights from second night of 2020 DNCAug. 19, 202004:29
Former presidents helped make the case for now-official Democratic nominee Joe Biden — and against President Donald Trump, while the virtual roll call delighted audiences with a digital tour of the U.S.
But it was Jill Biden who stole the show on Tuesday's second night of the Democratic National Convention. Here are some of the most notable moments from Night 2.