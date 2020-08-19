SEE NEW POSTS

Kamala's sister, step-daughter and niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP nominee Kamala Harris' sister, step-daughter and niece are expected to deliver speeches Wednesday night to officially nominate her as the 2020 vice presidential nominee. A press secretary for Joe Biden's presidential campaign announced the plan on Twitter. NEW: @mayaharris_, @meenaharris, and Ella Emhoff will deliver speeches tonight at the #DemConvention to officially nominate @KamalaHarris as Vice President of the United States. — Matt Hill (@thematthill) August 19, 2020 Maya Harris, Kamala's sister, was a fixture on the senator's 2020 presidential campaign as its chairwoman during the primary cycle. Meena Harris held an event for her aunt in Iowa and this will be the first time that the public will hear from Kamala's step-children, specifically from Ella Emhoff. Ella and Cole Emhoff are from the first marriage of Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff.







DNC 2020, night 3: Harris' big speech, Obama's the closer and more to watch for WASHINGTON — It's Kamala Harris' big night Wednesday as the vice presidential nominee addresses the third night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention, along with Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren. Harris is the first woman of color nominated to the presidential ticket of a major political party and will accept the nomination to be Joe Biden's running mate in a speech just before remarks by Obama, the first person of color to win the White House. The two-hour program, whose theme "A More Perfect Union" will focus on efforts to make the American promise a reality for everyone, will be emceed by actress Kerry Washington and feature performances by singers Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson, as well as speeches by Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who became a gun control activist after she was shot in 2011. Here's what to watch.







Obama and Harris are country's two most popular political figures WASHINGTON — Tonight's main speakers at the Democratic convention — former President Barack Obama and V.P. nominee California Sen. Kamala Harris — happen to be the two most popular political figures in the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll when it comes to their net-positive ratings (though Obama is much more popular than Harris is). Digging inside Obama's 54 percent positive, 34 percent negative rating (+20), the former president gets high marks among Black voters (84 percent to 6 percent), Latinos (63 percent to 19 percent), women (60 percent to 29 percent), voters 18-34 (59 percent to 24 percent), independents (51 percent to 23 percent), and he even breaks even with white women without college degrees (44 percent to 44 percent). Compare those numbers with Biden's among those same subgroups: Black voters (65 percent to 10 percent), Latinos (38 percent to 31 percent), women (47 percent to 36 percent), independents (25 percent to 42 percent), voters 18-34 (30 percent to 43 percent), and white women without college degrees (36 percent to 53 percent). The NBC News/WSJ Poll was conducted between Aug. 9-12, with a margin of error of +/-3.3%







A vision for a more inclusive nation: Aide previews Harris' remarks An aide to Kamala Harris provided a short preview of the VP pick's remarks Wednesday night, saying the senator "hopes for people to see themselves in her speech." "You'll hear her tell her own story and highlight the examples and experiences of others," the aide said. "She will set out a vision for a more inclusive nation in which everyone is welcome and given equal opportunity and protection under the law. Senator Harris will make the case for electing Joe Biden, showing why he's uniquely the leader for this moment and drawing a clear contrast with the failed leadership of Donald Trump." Acknowledging that some voters might have an implicit bias against a woman in power, an adviser told NBC News that Harris will show strength and demonstrate a capability to lead and to be an equal partner. The adviser said it's important to restore the idea of a return to "normalcy, without a crazy crisis every day," noting people don't want to think about their president every day, they want them to lead and do the job.






