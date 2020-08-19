SEE NEW POSTS

Biden to Hispanic Caucus: 'We can't do this without you' Joe BIden emphasized the importance of the Latino vote in the 2020 election in prerecorded remarks delivered to the Hispanic Caucus at the DNC on Wednesday. "Kamala and I will be fighting to earn every single Latino vote," Biden said. "We can't do this without you." Biden praised the caucus for its work, saying it's because of them that his campaign is "reaching people with the message of empathy, aspiration and resolve." He also acknowledged that "Latino families are bearing a disproportionate share of the burden" of the COVID-19 crisis, and that he wants to "work each day to strip bias out of American life."







During Asian American caucus meeting, Harris says concerns won't be 'ignored' Harris on Wednesday addressed the Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus by phone, saying their concerns wouldn't be "ignored" during this election. She noted that Asian Americans are the largest growing minority group in the U.S. and could impact the margin of victory in key battleground states. "For years, the AAPI community's voice has not been heard. Its concerns ignored and stories forgotten," she said. "But this time it's different," Harris said. She also took aim at Trump, saying the president "has restored to racist and xenophobic language to deflect from his failures… and that's just one of the so many reasons why I'm eager to get to work with Joe and with each of you on behalf of every American." Harris also said that Biden has already committed to adding more AAPI judges than all previous administrations combined.







'Oh stop it, Joe,' Jill Biden gives husband eye roll over 'biased' take on speech Oh stop it, Joe. 🙄💕 https://t.co/RlVVCTpMDI — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) August 19, 2020







Andrew Yang previews Thursday DNC speech: 'Truly the darkest time' Former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang previewed his Thursday night DNC convention remarks during a conversation with Washington Post Live on Wednesday. "I'm going to make the case tomorrow night, look, we have to give ourselves a chance," he said. "I'm going to paint a picture as to just how bad it is for many of us, and it is dark." He added, "This is truly the darkest time any of us has ever seen, and you have to ask yourself, 'How are we going to get out of this mess?' And signing up for 4 more years of Trump is a completely irrational way to try and get out of this mess because people sense that he's not a leader who's going to be trying to utilize our government to solve many of the problems we see." Yang said it will be "a very easy case" for him to make. Yang also discussed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's speech Tuesday night, the Biden-Harris economic message and the historic nature of the 2020 Democratic ticket.







Clinton to offer 'sobering indictment' of Trump Hillary Clinton will offer a "sobering indictment" of the Trump presidency while reminding voters not to take anything for granted this election season, a person familiar with her remarks says. The speech is expected to be 5-7 minutes and will be delivered live from the living room of her home in Chappaqua, N.Y. "This is a hard format for most, but this is her bread and butter, speaking directly to people, making the case: this country deserves a better president," the source said. Clinton will praise communities that have come together during the coronavirus pandemic, finding strength and resilience through crisis — and will argue that the same should be expected of the White House. She will implore Democrats to vote early and "overwhelm" Republicans, whom she'll characterize as trying "to cheat, lie and steal their way to victory," the source said. The former presidential candidate and secretary of state will spend little time on her own historic candidacy and loss in 2016, instead focusing on her relationship with Joe Biden, both personally and professionally, the source said. She will stress that she has seen his true character in many settings, from their time together in the Situation Room to persevering through family tragedies. And unlike her husband Bill's speech, which was pre-taped and didn't mention Kamala Harris, Clinton is going to talk about the California senator's "grit and compassion," offering examples. That includes when Tyrone Gayle, Harris' former national press secretary, was near the end of his battle with colon cancer in 2018, and Harris dropped everything to be by his side in the hospital in the final hours of his life.







Miles Taylor says criticizing Trump 'is going to be bad for my pocketbook' Miles Taylor, the former Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration who threw his support behind Joe Biden this week, said Wednesday that many of his former White House colleagues share his views on the president. "Those colleagues that I served with in the administration know very, very well how I felt about the president," he told Hallie Jackson on MSNBC. "And many of them felt the same way about the president. In fact, I would be willing to go as far as to say I can think of very few people that I served with in the Trump administration that don't feel the same way about the president as I do." Ex-DHS Official: Trump wanted to trade Puerto Rico for Greenland Aug. 19, 2020 07:42 When asked why he chose to speak up about the president at the start of the Democratic convention, Taylor said it's because he thinks now is the best time for him to get on the air. "If I had spoken out a year ago, the president would have buried it. He is a master of distraction. But right now, voters are paying attention." He also insisted his support for Biden is selfless, and he is not vying for his 15 minutes of fame as the president and skeptical liberals claim. "This is going to be bad for my pocketbook, bad for me professionally, bad for me personally, so I'm not getting a whole lot out of this," Taylor said.







Kamala's sister, step-daughter and niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP nominee Kamala Harris' sister, step-daughter and niece are expected to deliver speeches Wednesday night to officially nominate her as the 2020 vice presidential nominee. A press secretary for Joe Biden's presidential campaign announced the plan on Twitter. NEW: @mayaharris_, @meenaharris, and Ella Emhoff will deliver speeches tonight at the #DemConvention to officially nominate @KamalaHarris as Vice President of the United States. — Matt Hill (@thematthill) August 19, 2020 Maya Harris, Kamala's sister, was a fixture on the senator's 2020 presidential campaign as its chairwoman during the primary cycle. Meena Harris held an event for her aunt in Iowa, and this will be the first time that the public will hear from Kamala's step-children, specifically from Ella Emhoff. Ella and Cole Emhoff are from the first marriage of Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff.







DNC 2020, night 3: Harris' big speech, Obama's the closer and more to watch for WASHINGTON — It's Kamala Harris' big night Wednesday as the vice presidential nominee addresses the third night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention, along with Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren. Harris is the first woman of color nominated to the presidential ticket of a major political party and will accept the nomination to be Joe Biden's running mate in a speech just before remarks by Obama, the first person of color to win the White House. The two-hour program, whose theme "A More Perfect Union" will focus on efforts to make the American promise a reality for everyone, will be emceed by actress Kerry Washington and feature performances by singers Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson, as well as speeches by Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who became a gun control activist after she was shot in 2011. Here's what to watch.







Obama and Harris are country's two most popular political figures WASHINGTON — Tonight's main speakers at the Democratic convention — former President Barack Obama and V.P. nominee California Sen. Kamala Harris — happen to be the two most popular political figures in the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll when it comes to their net-positive ratings (though Obama is much more popular than Harris is). Digging inside Obama's 54 percent positive, 34 percent negative rating (+20), the former president gets high marks among Black voters (84 percent to 6 percent), Latinos (63 percent to 19 percent), women (60 percent to 29 percent), voters 18-34 (59 percent to 24 percent), independents (51 percent to 23 percent), and he even breaks even with white women without college degrees (44 percent to 44 percent). Compare those numbers with Biden's among those same subgroups: Black voters (65 percent to 10 percent), Latinos (38 percent to 31 percent), women (47 percent to 36 percent), independents (25 percent to 42 percent), voters 18-34 (30 percent to 43 percent), and white women without college degrees (36 percent to 53 percent). The NBC News/WSJ Poll was conducted between Aug. 9-12, with a margin of error of +/-3.3%






