In VP acceptance speech, Harris to make the case for Biden over Trump Kamala Harris is set to blast Trump's "incompetence" and "callousness" while praising Joe Biden as someone who will as president turn "our challenges into purpose" during her speech Wednesday accepting the party's vice-presidential nomination. Harris will address the convention live from Wilmington, Delaware, and say she and Biden share values and a vision — one "of our nation as a beloved community where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love," according to prepared remarks. But Harris will say "that country feels distant" now. "Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," she will say. "We're at an inflection point," she will add. "The constant chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It's a lot. And here's the thing: We can do better and deserve so much more." Harris will say the country "must elect a president ... who will bring all of us together — Black, white, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden." Democrats also released a teaser of the video that will introduce Harris at the convention. As Biden's running mate, Harris is the first Black or Asian American woman to appear on a major party's presidential ticket. "Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons," she will say. "Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose."







Obama to implore voters to 'embrace your own responsibility as citizens' Obama plans to make a direct appeal to undecided and disaffected voters in his speech at Wednesday night's DNC while condemning Trump in some of his most direct language to date. Obama will say he has sat in the Oval Office with both Biden and Trump and although he never expected his successor to embrace his policies he hoped "Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously," according to prepared remarks. "But he never did," Obama will say. "He's shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't." Obama will make the case for Biden in an appeal to voters, especially those who "just don't know enough about the person who wants to lead us there." Describing Biden as a "brother," Obama will say that his former vice president was "the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision." He will add, "He made me a better president. He's got the character and the experience to make us a better country." "But here's the thing: no single American can fix this country alone. Democracy was never meant to be transactional – you give me your vote; I make everything better," Obama will say. "So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability – to embrace your own responsibility as citizens – to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure."







Michelle Obama 'can't wait' to hear Harris tonight I can't wait to hear @KamalaHarris at the @DemConvention tonight. I have no doubt she'll show the world what I'm lucky to already know: She has everything it takes to be Vice President. Let's show up for her and @JoeBiden in numbers that can't be ignored. Text VOTE to 30330. pic.twitter.com/sxC8ruDKS8 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 19, 2020







'I used to think it was because of his personality': Biden again questions Trump's intelligence In his sharpest remarks to date questioning Donald Trump's intelligence, Joe Biden said he believes the president cannot "intellectually handle" the responsibility required to lead the country. "When it comes to the pandemic, after months of failure, he just gave up," Biden told the Wisconsin convention delegation in short virtual remarks. "You know, I used to think it was because of his personality, but I just don't think he can intellectually handle it. I don't think he's competent enough to know what to do. He just waved the white flag." The Democratic nominee's remarks come as the Trump campaign has launched a new two-minute ad accusing Biden of having mentally declined since he left the vice presidency. Biden has previously dodged questions when asked about Trump's attack on his cognitive abilities, often telling an audience "watch me," especially at a debate against the president. Biden also shamed the president for trying to fix the pandemic by holding daily press conferences, something that Trump restarted after polls showed him losing by big margins to Biden. "He promised relief to mainstream businesses slammed by the recession. Instead, he bumped the Mar-a-Lago crowd to the front of the line getting the money for the wealthy that was supposed to go to small businesses," Biden said. "And now he's out trying to perform every day back on TV." "In a crisis, you all know it, character is revealed."







In DNC speech, Hillary Clinton to say 'this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election' In her speech at Wednesday night's DNC, Hillary Clinton will underscore the importance of voting to make Trump a one-term president, according to excerpts released ahead of her primetime appearance. "For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realize how dangerous he was,' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted.' Well, this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election," Clinton will say. "If you vote by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are." Clinton will add that she had hoped Trump would be "a better president," but "sadly, he is who he is." Clinton is also expected to invoke the Suffragette movement and the Civil Rights movement in highlighting the importance of heading to the polls. "There's a lot of heartbreak in America right now – and the truth is, many things were broken before the pandemic. But, as the saying goes, the world breaks everyone, and afterward, many are strong at the broken places," she will say. "Joe Biden knows how to heal, unify, and lead, because he's done all of that for his family and his country."







Pelosi to hit Trump for 'disrespect' The DNC released in advance excerpts from Pelosi's remarks that she will deliver Wednesday night at the convention. "We come together again, not to decry the darkness, but to light a way forward for our country," she will say. "That is the guiding purpose of House Democrats. We are fighting For The People." The House speaker will also criticize Trump for his "disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular — disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct." "But we know what he doesn't," she will say, "That when women succeed, America succeeds."







Obama to speak in Philly, deliver message that 'democracy is on the line' Obama will speak at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, three sources familiar with the planning told NBC News. The location is intended to underscore that "our very democracy is on the line" in this election, according to one aide familiar with the plans. A source familiar with Obama's remarks, which will be delivered live, told NBC News the level of intensity and ferocity in the speech will be notable. The 44th president is set to stress Biden's qualifications: his work leading the Recovery Act, the Affordable Care Act and his judgment as vice president. He will say that he has watched Biden in the Situation Room and in the Oval Office and that his former VP is ready to be president. He will make the case against Trump in the strongest terms we've seen to date about the threat of a second term. As his wife Michelle did on Monday, Obama will also make an urgent plea for voting rights, Obama spokesperson Katie Hill said. He plans to hit Republicans for "cynical moves" meant to "discourage Americans from voting," she said.







Biden to Hispanic Caucus: 'We can't do this without you' Joe BIden emphasized the importance of the Latino vote in the 2020 election in prerecorded remarks delivered to the Hispanic Caucus at the DNC on Wednesday. "Kamala and I will be fighting to earn every single Latino vote," Biden said. "We can't do this without you." Biden praised the caucus for its work, saying it's because of them that his campaign is "reaching people with the message of empathy, aspiration and resolve." He also acknowledged that "Latino families are bearing a disproportionate share of the burden" of the COVID-19 crisis, and that he wants to "work each day to strip bias out of American life."







During Asian American caucus meeting, Harris says concerns won't be 'ignored' Harris on Wednesday addressed the Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus by phone, saying their concerns wouldn't be "ignored" during this election. She noted that Asian Americans are the largest growing minority group in the U.S. and could impact the margin of victory in key battleground states. "For years, the AAPI community's voice has not been heard. Its concerns ignored and stories forgotten," she said. "But this time it's different," Harris said. She also took aim at Trump, saying the president "has restored to racist and xenophobic language to deflect from his failures… and that's just one of the so many reasons why I'm eager to get to work with Joe and with each of you on behalf of every American." Harris also said that Biden has already committed to adding more AAPI judges than all previous administrations combined.






