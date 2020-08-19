SEE NEW POSTS

Michelle Obama 'can't wait' to hear Harris tonight I can’t wait to hear @KamalaHarris at the @DemConvention tonight. I have no doubt she’ll show the world what I'm lucky to already know: She has everything it takes to be Vice President. Let's show up for her and @JoeBiden in numbers that can’t be ignored. Text VOTE to 30330. pic.twitter.com/sxC8ruDKS8 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 19, 2020 Share this -







'I used to think it was because of his personality': Biden again questions Trump's intelligence In his sharpest remarks to date questioning Donald Trump’s intelligence, Joe Biden said he believes the president cannot “intellectually handle” the responsibility required to lead the country. “When it comes to the pandemic, after months of failure, he just gave up," Biden told the Wisconsin convention delegation in short virtual remarks. "You know, I used to think it was because of his personality, but I just don’t think he can intellectually handle it. I don’t think he’s competent enough to know what to do. He just waved the white flag." The Democratic nominee’s remarks come as the Trump campaign has launched a new two-minute ad accusing Biden of having mentally declined since he left the vice presidency. Biden has previously dodged questions when asked about Trump’s attack on his cognitive abilities, often telling an audience “watch me,” especially at a debate against the president. Biden also shamed the president for trying to fix the pandemic by holding daily press conferences, something that Trump restarted after polls showed him losing by big margins to Biden. "He promised relief to mainstream businesses slammed by the recession. Instead, he bumped the Mar-a-Lago crowd to the front of the line getting the money for the wealthy that was supposed to go to small businesses,” Biden said. “And now he’s out trying to perform every day back on TV." "In a crisis, you all know it, character is revealed." Share this -







In DNC speech, Hillary Clinton to say 'this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election' In her speech at Wednesday night’s DNC, Hillary Clinton will underscore the importance of voting to make Trump a one-term president, according to excerpts released ahead of her primetime appearance. "For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn’t realize how dangerous he was,' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted.' Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election,” Clinton will say. "If you vote by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are." Clinton will add that she had hoped Trump would be "a better president," but "sadly, he is who he is." Clinton is also expected to invoke the Suffragette movement and the Civil Rights movement in highlighting the importance of heading to the polls. "There’s a lot of heartbreak in America right now – and the truth is, many things were broken before the pandemic. But, as the saying goes, the world breaks everyone, and afterward, many are strong at the broken places," she will say. "Joe Biden knows how to heal, unify, and lead, because he’s done all of that for his family and his country." Share this -







Pelosi to hit Trump for 'disrespect' The DNC released in advance excerpts from Pelosi's remarks that she will deliver Wednesday night at the convention. "We come together again, not to decry the darkness, but to light a way forward for our country," she will say. "That is the guiding purpose of House Democrats. We are fighting For The People." The House speaker will also criticize Trump for his "disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular — disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct." "But we know what he doesn’t," she will say, "That when women succeed, America succeeds." Share this -







Obama to speak in Philly, deliver message that 'democracy is on the line' Obama will speak at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, three sources familiar with the planning told NBC News. The location is intended to underscore that "our very democracy is on the line" in this election, according to one aide familiar with the plans. A source familiar with Obama’s remarks, which will be delivered live, told NBC News the level of intensity and ferocity in the speech will be notable. The 44th president is set to stress Biden’s qualifications: his work leading the Recovery Act, the Affordable Care Act and his judgment as vice president. He will say that he has watched Biden in the Situation Room and in the Oval Office and that his former VP is ready to be president. He will make the case against Trump in the strongest terms we’ve seen to date about the threat of a second term. As his wife Michelle did on Monday, Obama will also make an urgent plea for voting rights, Obama spokesperson Katie Hill said. He plans to hit Republicans for "cynical moves" meant to "discourage Americans from voting," she said. Share this -







Biden to Hispanic Caucus: 'We can't do this without you' Joe BIden emphasized the importance of the Latino vote in the 2020 election in prerecorded remarks delivered to the Hispanic Caucus at the DNC on Wednesday. “Kamala and I will be fighting to earn every single Latino vote,” Biden said. “We can’t do this without you.” Biden praised the caucus for its work, saying it's because of them that his campaign is "reaching people with the message of empathy, aspiration and resolve." He also acknowledged that “Latino families are bearing a disproportionate share of the burden” of the COVID-19 crisis, and that he wants to “work each day to strip bias out of American life.” Share this -







During Asian American caucus meeting, Harris says concerns won't be 'ignored' Harris on Wednesday addressed the Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus by phone, saying their concerns wouldn't be "ignored" during this election. She noted that Asian Americans are the largest growing minority group in the U.S. and could impact the margin of victory in key battleground states. "For years, the AAPI community's voice has not been heard. Its concerns ignored and stories forgotten," she said. "But this time it's different,” Harris said. She also took aim at Trump, saying the president "has restored to racist and xenophobic language to deflect from his failures… and that's just one of the so many reasons why I’m eager to get to work with Joe and with each of you on behalf of every American." Harris also said that Biden has already committed to adding more AAPI judges than all previous administrations combined. Share this -







'Oh stop it, Joe,' Jill Biden gives husband eye roll over 'biased' take on speech Oh stop it, Joe. 🙄💕 https://t.co/RlVVCTpMDI — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) August 19, 2020 Share this -







Andrew Yang previews Thursday DNC speech: 'Truly the darkest time' Former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang previewed his Thursday night DNC convention remarks during a conversation with Washington Post Live on Wednesday. "I’m going to make the case tomorrow night, look, we have to give ourselves a chance," he said. "I’m going to paint a picture as to just how bad it is for many of us, and it is dark." He added, "This is truly the darkest time any of us has ever seen, and you have to ask yourself, ‘How are we going to get out of this mess?’ And signing up for 4 more years of Trump is a completely irrational way to try and get out of this mess because people sense that he’s not a leader who’s going to be trying to utilize our government to solve many of the problems we see." Yang said it will be "a very easy case" for him to make. Yang also discussed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's speech Tuesday night, the Biden-Harris economic message and the historic nature of the 2020 Democratic ticket. Share this -





