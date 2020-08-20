SEE NEW POSTS

Pelosi celebrates women's suffrage, hits Trump for 'disrespect' Nancy Pelosi — the first woman to serve as speaker of the House — celebrated the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in her address to the DNC. Pelosi highlighted that the House Democratic majority is the most diverse in history, with "more than 60 percent women, people of color and LGBTQ." Watch Nancy Pelosi's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 20, 2020 04:17 Pelosi's popularity in the party has skyrocketed during the Trump administration as she has won praise for outmaneuvering him in political negotiations. She continues to frequently draw his ire. Pelosi listed a number of policy priorities that congressional Democrats have proposed that have stalled — from voting rights to lowering the cost of prescription drugs. "All of this is possible for America. Who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump," she said. Pelosi said that as speaker she has witnessed Trump's "disrespect" throughout his term. "I've seen firsthand Donald Trump's disrespect for facts, for working families and for women in particular— disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct. But we know what he doesn't: that when women succeed, America succeeds," she said. Pelosi called for the country to elect Joe Biden and "rid the country of Trump's heartless disregard for America's goodness."







Hillary Clinton urges people to vote so Trump 'can't sneak or steal his way to victory' Live from her living room in Chappaqua, New York, Hillary Clinton warned voters during Night 3 of the DNC not to underestimate "how dangerous" President Donald Trump is after four years in office. "Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are," she said. Clinton's remarks came nearly four years after she lost the 2016 election following a heated general election in which Trump routinely directed vitriol at Clinton, a former secretary of state, senator and first lady. Chants of "lock her up" at rallies and references to "Crooked Hillary" by Trump continued long after the election. Watch Hillary Clinton's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 20, 2020 06:36 Invoking past fights for voting rights, Clinton implored Americans to vote by mail if they can, to become poll workers and to wear masks and take friends if they vote in person. Clinton referred to her popular vote victory and her loss in the Electoral College when urging voters to head the polls. "Remember, Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose. Take. It. From. Me. We need numbers so overwhelming Trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory." Clinton also gave a word of encouragement to Kamala Harris, calling her "relentless in the pursuit of justice and uncommonly kind," and warned about the sexism she will face during the election. "I know a thing or two about the slings and arrows coming her way. Kamala can handle them all," she said. "This is the team to pull our nation back from the brink and build back better. But they can't do it without all of us."







Kerry Washington, while hosting DNC, tweets with 8th grade constitutional law teacher OMG!!!! Hi 😍 Thank you for watching!!!!! And thank you for inspiring me and sooo many other students!!! https://t.co/Xf9wU6jbhI — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 20, 2020







Biden appeal on immigration comes in year of record immigrants eligible to vote The next policy segment was focused on immigration, featuring a video montage of families affected by President Donald Trump's immigration policies and a bilingual performance from Dominican American singer-songwriter Prince Royce. Democrats spotlighted the deportations of the spouse of a former Marine and Iraq War veteran and of a young undocumented immigrant with spina bifida to portray Joe Biden's views on immigration. Girl shares letter to Trump about losing her mother to his immigration policies Aug. 20, 2020 01:56 They underscored their stories with the words of former President Barack Obama, who said: "Tension throughout our history between welcoming or rejecting the stranger is about more than just immigration. It's about the meaning of America." Trump has been accused of racism and inhumanity for his hard-line immigration policies, but Biden has had to reassure voters that he is trustworthy on the issue given the record number of deportations during Obama's administration. This election, a record 23 million immigrants will be eligible to vote.







Democrats focus on women on night 3 In a powerful video montage, the Democrats celebrated the historic number of women in elected office and paid tribute to the leaders who paved that path — from Shirley Chisholm to Hillary Clinton. The video showed images of the 2017 Women's March and mashups of the wave of newly elected women that shook up Congress and governor's mansions in 2018 such as New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Following that video were speeches from some of the most prominent women in politics, including Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton, who both wore white as a nod to suffragettes. That was an epic video set up on the power of women for Hillary, who comes in saying she wished Donald Trump knew how to be a president, because America needs one now. #DemocraticConvention — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 20, 2020







Climate change, gun control and Billie Eilish: A nod to Gen Z voters The first leg of Wednesday's DNC was a clear nod to Gen Z and the issues they care about most. The March for Our Lives was a seminal moment following countless school shootings, and the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Since then, Gen Z has also rallied around the climate crisis with the global climate strike last year, and built up organizations like the Sunrise Movement to rally for efforts like the Green New Deal. Both movements got their due during the DNC through the voices and experiences of young people. And then they cap it off with Billie Eilish in a spooky forest? An insightful touch. Watch Billie Eilish perform 'My Future' at the 2020 DNC Aug. 20, 2020 04:11







Climate change prominently featured on Day 3 of DNC Joe Biden's record on climate change took center stage in the opening of Day 3 of the Democratic convention. It opened with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico talking about how her state is a blueprint of what can be done nationwide on climate policy. She said Trump, who has called global warming a "hoax," represents "environmental annihilation." "While the Trump administration has been eliminating environmental protections, we've expanded them. While they've been rolling back regulations on oil and gas companies, we've taken on polluters and held them accountable," she said. "We're laying a roadmap for a just 21st century America, one where we lead with compassion." Gov. Lujan Grisham at the DNC: Joe Biden will lead on the 'critical issue' of climate change Aug. 20, 2020 02:16 She said Biden will take us all the way will rejoin the international climate agreement so the U.S. can build a "clean, green 21st century." It also featured former climate scientists and researchers who worked in the Trump administration. The officials said the administration did not care about climate policy and in one case wanted to change a government report that concluded humans are one of the drivers of global warming. In a nod to the party's younger, progressive wing, the segment also featured young activists who are organizing youth around climate change, such as 15-year-old Alexandria Villaseñor. "Joe Biden won't solve this crisis in four years, not one can but he will put us back on track so our generation can have a fighting chance," she said. The segment was punctuated with singer Billie Eilish, who has been outspoken about climate change, performing her new song "My Future."






