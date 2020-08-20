Hillary's right: Why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris could win by '3 million votes' and 'still lose'

SEE NEW POSTS

Warren promotes Biden's economic agenda, says Trump 'failed miserably' at handling the pandemic Elizabeth Warren delivered the capstone speech during the Democratic National Convention's economic-focused segment Wednesday, detailing how the pandemic has harmed millions of Americans, why Joe Biden can help bring a recovery and how Donald Trump is the one to blame. Warren, speaking from the Springfield Early Childhood Education Center in Massachusetts, sought the Democratic Party's presidential nomination this cycle and was a contender to serve as Biden's running mate. Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 20, 2020 05:19 "Tonight we’ve heard from the people who make America work, people who put their lives on the line to keep our country going, and since COVID-19 hit, they’ve taken one gut punch after another," Warren said. "And what has the COVID fallout done to our babies? ... Childcare was already hard to find before the pandemic. And now, parents are stuck — no idea when schools can safely reopen and even fewer childcare options. The devastation is enormous." "And the way I see it: big problems demand big solutions," she continued. "I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has some really good plans." Warren said those plans "reflect a central truth: our economic system has been rigged to give bailouts to billionaires and kick dirt in the face of everyone else." She offered effusive praise for Biden's childcare plan, saying it "will make high-quality childcare affordable for every family, make preschool universal, and raise the wages for every childcare worker." "That’s just one plan, but it gives you an idea of how we get this country working for everyone," she said. "Donald Trump’s ignorance and incompetence have always been a danger to our country." "COVID-19 was Trump’s biggest test," she continued. "He failed miserably." "This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him," she said. "On November 3, we hold them all accountable." Share this -







After going light on policy, DNC brings the goods on Night 3 The first two nights of the Democratic convention featured plenty about Joe Biden, President Trump and the challenges the U.S. faces. Those were mostly broad strokes. On Wednesday, the convention shifted to a policy-heavy night with segments focused on some of the topics that Biden and Democrats hope to push: gun control, climate change, immigration, domestic violence and the economy. It was on domestic violence that the night's policy theme stood out the most. A video segment featured first-hand accounts of the violence women face every day, something rarely heard at a high-profile political event. This is one of the most powerful political events in our collective history. America are being forced to actually see just how many women are victims of rape and #domesticviolence.#DemConvention — Victoria Brownworth #SaveTheUSPS (@VABVOX) August 20, 2020 Share this -







Pelosi celebrates women's suffrage, hits Trump for 'disrespect' Nancy Pelosi — the first woman to serve as speaker of the House — celebrated the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in her address to the DNC. Pelosi highlighted that the House Democratic majority is the most diverse in history, with "more than 60 percent women, people of color and LGBTQ." Watch Nancy Pelosi's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 20, 2020 04:17 Pelosi's popularity in the party has skyrocketed during the Trump administration as she has won praise for outmaneuvering him in political negotiations. She continues to frequently draw his ire. Pelosi listed a number of policy priorities that congressional Democrats have proposed that have stalled — from voting rights to lowering the cost of prescription drugs. "All of this is possible for America. Who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump," she said. Pelosi said that as speaker she has witnessed Trump's "disrespect" throughout his term. "I've seen firsthand Donald Trump's disrespect for facts, for working families and for women in particular— disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct. But we know what he doesn't: that when women succeed, America succeeds," she said. Pelosi called for the country to elect Joe Biden and "rid the country of Trump's heartless disregard for America's goodness." Share this -







Hillary Clinton urges people to vote so Trump 'can't sneak or steal his way to victory' Live from her living room in Chappaqua, New York, Hillary Clinton warned voters during Night 3 of the DNC not to underestimate "how dangerous" President Donald Trump is after four years in office. "Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are," she said. Clinton's remarks came nearly four years after she lost the 2016 election following a heated general election in which Trump routinely directed vitriol at Clinton, a former secretary of state, senator and first lady. Chants of "lock her up" at rallies and references to "Crooked Hillary" by Trump continued long after the election. Watch Hillary Clinton's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 20, 2020 06:36 Invoking past fights for voting rights, Clinton implored Americans to vote by mail if they can, to become poll workers and to wear masks and take friends if they vote in person. Clinton referred to her popular vote victory and her loss in the Electoral College when urging voters to head the polls. "Remember, Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose. Take. It. From. Me. We need numbers so overwhelming Trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory." Clinton also gave a word of encouragement to Kamala Harris, calling her "relentless in the pursuit of justice and uncommonly kind," and warned about the sexism she will face during the election. "I know a thing or two about the slings and arrows coming her way. Kamala can handle them all," she said. "This is the team to pull our nation back from the brink and build back better. But they can't do it without all of us." Share this -







Kerry Washington, while hosting DNC, tweets with 8th grade constitutional law teacher OMG!!!! Hi 😍 Thank you for watching!!!!! And thank you for inspiring me and sooo many other students!!! https://t.co/Xf9wU6jbhI — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 20, 2020 Share this -







Biden appeal on immigration comes in year of record immigrants eligible to vote The next policy segment was focused on immigration, featuring a video montage of families affected by President Donald Trump's immigration policies and a bilingual performance from Dominican American singer-songwriter Prince Royce. Democrats spotlighted the deportations of the spouse of a former Marine and Iraq War veteran and of a young undocumented immigrant with spina bifida to portray Joe Biden's views on immigration. Girl shares letter to Trump about losing her mother to his immigration policies Aug. 20, 2020 01:56 They underscored their stories with the words of former President Barack Obama, who said: "Tension throughout our history between welcoming or rejecting the stranger is about more than just immigration. It's about the meaning of America." Trump has been accused of racism and inhumanity for his hard-line immigration policies, but Biden has had to reassure voters that he is trustworthy on the issue given the record number of deportations during Obama's administration. This election, a record 23 million immigrants will be eligible to vote. Share this -







Democrats focus on women on night 3 In a powerful video montage, the Democrats celebrated the historic number of women in elected office and paid tribute to the leaders who paved that path — from Shirley Chisholm to Hillary Clinton. The video showed images of the 2017 Women's March and mashups of the wave of newly elected women that shook up Congress and governor's mansions in 2018 such as New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Following that video were speeches from some of the most prominent women in politics, including Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton, who both wore white as a nod to suffragettes. That was an epic video set up on the power of women for Hillary, who comes in saying she wished Donald Trump knew how to be a president, because America needs one now. #DemocraticConvention — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 20, 2020 Share this -







Climate change, gun control and Billie Eilish: A nod to Gen Z voters The first leg of Wednesday's DNC was a clear nod to Gen Z and the issues they care about most. The March for Our Lives was a seminal moment following countless school shootings, and the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Since then, Gen Z has also rallied around the climate crisis with the global climate strike last year, and built up organizations like the Sunrise Movement to rally for efforts like the Green New Deal. Both movements got their due during the DNC through the voices and experiences of young people. And then they cap it off with Billie Eilish in a spooky forest? An insightful touch. Watch Billie Eilish perform 'My Future' at the 2020 DNC Aug. 20, 2020 04:11 Share this -





