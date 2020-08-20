Biden uses Obama's words to clap back at Trump

SEE NEW POSTS

Harris' family introduces her ahead of marquee convention speech Kamala Harris was introduced ahead of her marquee speech Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention by her sister Maya Harris, niece Meena Harris and stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, who testified to her personal qualities. Meena Harris said her aunt is her "role model, who taught me I could do and be anything I wanted." Maya Harris said her sister was her "very first friend, my confidante, my partner in mischief and in justice." Emhoff said her stepmother is "a rock, not just for our dad but for three generations of our big, blended family." "I love you; I admire you; I am so proud of you," Maya said. "And even though Mommy's not here to see her first daughter step into history, the entire nation will see in your strength, your integrity, your intelligence, and your optimism the values that she raised us with." "We love you, Momala," Emhoff said.







Last-minute lineup switch Barack Obama and Kamala Harris had a last-minute switch, with Obama delivering his speech first. Harris will now close the program with her acceptance speech.







Obama delivers blistering speech against Trump at DNC Former President Obama delivered his most blistering speech yet against President Trump in his prime-time appearance on Day 3 of the DNC, becoming visibly emotional during his roughly 20-minute remarks. Obama spoke from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy. With the Constitution as his backdrop, he slammed Trump, saying he has proven he cannot do the job — speaking directly to disaffected and undecided voters. "Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. And the consequences of that failure are severe," Obama said. "One-hundred-and-seventy-thousand Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before." Obama said Biden and Harris will "restore our standing in the world" and move the country forward, and continued to hammer Trump and "those who enable him." "They understand that in this democracy, the commander-in-chief doesn't use the men and women of our military, who are willing to risk everything to protect our nation, as political props to deploy against peaceful protesters on our own soil," he said. "They understand that political opponents aren't 'un-American' just because they disagree with you; that a free press isn't the 'enemy' but the way we hold officials accountable; that our ability to work together to solve big problems like a pandemic depends on a fidelity to facts and science and logic and not just making stuff up." He called on Americans to make a plan on how they will vote, stressing the importance of voter turnout. As he spoke about voting rights and democracy, noting the conversations he had with the late civil rights advocate and congressman John Lewis, Obama appeared to get teary-eyed, with his voice almost cracking. "I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala's ability to lead this country out of these dark times and build it back better," Obama said. "But here's the thing: No single American can fix this country alone. ... So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability — to embrace your own responsibility as citizens — to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure." "Do not let them take away your power," he later added. "Do not let them take away your democracy. Make a plan right now for how you're going to get involved and vote."







Domestic violence prevention gets unexpected prominence at DNC The Violence Against Women's Act was one of Joe Biden's biggest domestic legislative accomplishments during his 36 years in the U.S. Senate, which is likely why domestic violence prevention got an unexpected feature at Wednesday night's DNC. Biden authored the law, known as VAWA, as part of a sweeping crime bill he helped write and usher through Congress in 1994. Biden has taken considerable criticism for his work on the crime bill, a bipartisan piece of legislation that at the time was considered an effort to curb crime and stem a national drug crisis. But in the intervening decades, the legislation has been blamed for unfairly targeting minorities and filling prisons with black men. But the Violence Against Women Act portion of the crime bill package has largely remained popular. The legislation gives federal officials more power in combating domestic violence. VAWA was reauthorized by Congress with bipartisan support three more times. But in 2018, opposition by Republicans to Democratic efforts to add protections for transgender people resulted in the law expiring.







Old clips highlight Biden's place in history These decades-old clips of Biden’s work in the Senate are doing double duty tonight, highlighting both a key legislative achievement and the fact that Biden was on the right side of history, advocating for women who were suffering in silence in a society that ignored their plight as a private issue. It’s arguably the overarching argument of the entire Democratic convention: Which side of history do you want to be on when it comes to immigration, gun violence, climate change, and a devastating pandemic? Share this -







Warren promotes Biden's economic agenda, says Trump 'failed miserably' at handling the pandemic Elizabeth Warren delivered the capstone speech during the Democratic National Convention's economic-focused segment Wednesday, detailing how the pandemic has harmed millions of Americans, why Joe Biden can help bring a recovery and how Donald Trump is the one to blame. Warren, speaking from the Springfield Early Childhood Education Center in Massachusetts, sought the Democratic Party's presidential nomination this cycle and was a contender to serve as Biden's running mate. Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 20, 2020 05:19 "Tonight we've heard from the people who make America work, people who put their lives on the line to keep our country going, and since COVID-19 hit, they've taken one gut punch after another," Warren said. "And what has the COVID fallout done to our babies? ... Childcare was already hard to find before the pandemic. And now, parents are stuck — no idea when schools can safely reopen and even fewer childcare options. The devastation is enormous." "And the way I see it: big problems demand big solutions," she continued. "I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has some really good plans." Warren said those plans "reflect a central truth: our economic system has been rigged to give bailouts to billionaires and kick dirt in the face of everyone else." She offered effusive praise for Biden's childcare plan, saying it "will make high-quality childcare affordable for every family, make preschool universal, and raise the wages for every childcare worker." "That's just one plan, but it gives you an idea of how we get this country working for everyone," she said. "Donald Trump's ignorance and incompetence have always been a danger to our country." "COVID-19 was Trump's biggest test," she continued. "He failed miserably." "This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him," she said. "On November 3, we hold them all accountable."






