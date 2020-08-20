SEE NEW POSTS

4 key takeaways from Wednesday night's DNC Kamala Harris re-introduced herself to the nation she hopes to help govern as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton made a dire case about the state of American democracy on the third night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. Democrats showcased the diversity of their coalition, with every race and background represented and musical performances in both Spanish and English, culminating in Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, accepting her party's nomination for vice president. Here are four takeaways.







Harris makes history, accepts vice presidential nomination in rousing speech Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party's vice presidential nomination in a prime-time convention speech Wednesday that walked voters through her personal story, pitched them on the necessity of electing Joe Biden and herself this fall, and blasted President Trump's "incompetence" and "callousness" in the Oval Office. Harris made history with her acceptance of the nomination as the first Black or Asian American woman to appear on a major party's presidential ticket. The California senator is just the fourth woman to be on such a ticket, after 1984 Democratic vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro, 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee. Sen. Harris: 'I accept your nomination for vice president' Aug. 20, 2020 01:40 Speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, Harris spoke at length about her family and backstory, particularly the role her mother played in her life before she died of cancer. Harris then touched on her career as a prosecutor and state attorney general, saying she's "fought for children, and survivors of sexual assault." "I've fought against transnational gangs," she said. "I took on the biggest banks, and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges." "I know a predator when I see one," she added in a moment that caught the attention of many people watching. On her vision of the country, Harris says it is of a place "where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect." Harris said she and Biden share values and a vision "of our nation as a beloved community where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love." On Trump, Harris said his "failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods" and said COVID-19's disproportionate impact on Black and brown communities is a byproduct of "structural racism." "We're at an inflection point," she said. "The constant chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It's a lot. And here's the thing: We can do better and deserve so much more." "Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons," Harris said. "Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose." Sen. Harris: 'Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods' Aug. 20, 2020 03:18 Harris was the featured star of the convention's third night. She spoke after speeches from three of the Democratic Party's most prominent women leaders — Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren — and immediately after a rousing and emotional address by Barack Obama. "Make no mistake, the road ahead will not be not easy," Harris said, adding that she and Biden "may fall short." "But I pledge to you that we will act boldly and deal with our challenges honestly," she said. "We will speak truths. And we will act with the same faith in you that we ask you to place in us." Concluding her speech, Harris said, "Years from now, this moment will have passed and our children and our grandchildren will look in our eyes and ask us: Where were you when the stakes were so high?" "And we will tell them ... not just how we felt," she said. "We will tell them what we did."







NBC News presidential historian: Why Obama's speech was unprecedented No former President has ever attacked his incumbent successor at a convention like Barack Obama tonight, or even come close. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 20, 2020







Trump explodes at Harris speech BUT DIDN'T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN'T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020 The Trump campaign has been pushing a message that Harris was "disrespectful" to Biden during the Democratic primary and it is, they say, incomprehensible that Biden would pick her to be his running mate. Harris called out Biden for his past positions on busing during a primary debate, but she went out of her way to say that she did not believe Biden to be a racist.







Pass the tissues? From 11-year-old Estella recounting how her mother was deported to the devastating stories of domestic violence and Kamala Harris' family stories, tonight's DNC brought on the tears in a lot of people. Everyone's crying right? Ok just checking — Amina Akhtar (@Drrramina) August 20, 2020 Tonight is the crying night of the #DemConvention. This family belongs together pic.twitter.com/vIueo6rubS — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) August 20, 2020 And I'm already crying. Oh my gosh. Addressing mass gun violence is so necessary as it too is an epidemic that plagues us all. #DemConvention — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 20, 2020 tonight's #DemConvention theme is "cry" — ᴇʀɴ (@heyernold) August 20, 2020 Former President Barack Obama appeared to choke up briefly, too, describing the racism Black Americans have faced in pursuit of their voting rights. "Black Americans chained and whipped and hanged, spit on for trying to sit at lunch counters, beaten for trying to vote," he said. "If anyone had a right to believe this democracy didn't work and couldn't work, it was those Americans."







Inside the room where Kamala Harris gave her unusual convention speech DNC When Kamala Harris took the stage on Wednesday night, it looked very different from past conventions. What this would normally look like: music blaring; a convention floor jam-packed with party faithful; the energy and buzz of an excited crowd. Instead, inside the Chase Convention Center on Wednesday are blue carpet pads on the floor (dividing reporters into socially distanced boxes), making it so the limited voices are muffled and the sound of footsteps is absorbed. There are pylons for all U.S. states and territories but in place of delegates and a raucous audience, there is a handful of reporters waiting before the stage in the Wilmington Hall room. The most jarring thing? The eerie quiet and the shadows cast by the lights on the state pylons. This is the room where @KamalaHarris will give her remarks. Everything about everything lately is all so different, but how quiet it is in here - footsteps soaked up by the carpeting and so few people in here to begin with - is the most jarring to me. pic.twitter.com/loINoC7kDq — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 20, 2020 Then when it was done, the ticket and their spouses waved as they would to a crowd, which was only the small group reporters, photographers, and Secret Service agents in the room. Biden will be back here in the same room, Wilmington Hall, for his speech tomorrow night.







Biden uses Obama's words to clap back at Trump "Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't." https://t.co/TB3o7KE6GI — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020







Harris' family introduces her ahead of marquee convention speech Kamala Harris was introduced ahead of her marquee speech Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention by her sister Maya Harris, niece Meena Harris and stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, who testified to her personal qualities. Meena Harris said her aunt is her "role model, who taught me I could do and be anything I wanted." Maya Harris said her sister was her "very first friend, my confidante, my partner in mischief and in justice." Emhoff said her stepmother is "a rock, not just for our dad but for three generations of our big, blended family." "I love you; I admire you; I am so proud of you," Maya said. "And even though Mommy's not here to see her first daughter step into history, the entire nation will see in your strength, your integrity, your intelligence, and your optimism the values that she raised us with." "We love you, Momala," Emhoff said.







Obama delivers blistering speech against Trump at DNC Former President Obama delivered his most blistering speech yet against President Trump in his prime-time appearance on Day 3 of the DNC, becoming visibly emotional during his roughly 20-minute remarks. Obama spoke from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy. With the Constitution as his backdrop, he slammed Trump, saying he has proven he cannot do the job — speaking directly to disaffected and undecided voters. "Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. And the consequences of that failure are severe," Obama said. "One-hundred-and-seventy-thousand Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before." Obama: Trump 'shows no interest' in work of presidency Aug. 20, 2020 01:40 Obama said Biden and Harris will "restore our standing in the world" and move the country forward, and continued to hammer Trump and "those who enable him." "They understand that in this democracy, the commander-in-chief doesn't use the men and women of our military, who are willing to risk everything to protect our nation, as political props to deploy against peaceful protesters on our own soil," he said. "They understand that political opponents aren't 'un-American' just because they disagree with you; that a free press isn't the 'enemy' but the way we hold officials accountable; that our ability to work together to solve big problems like a pandemic depends on a fidelity to facts and science and logic and not just making stuff up." He called on Americans to make a plan on how they will vote, stressing the importance of voter turnout. As he spoke about voting rights and democracy, noting the conversations he had with the late civil rights advocate and congressman John Lewis, Obama appeared to get teary-eyed, with his voice almost cracking. "I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala's ability to lead this country out of these dark times and build it back better," Obama said. "But here's the thing: No single American can fix this country alone. ... So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability — to embrace your own responsibility as citizens — to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure." "Do not let them take away your power," he later added. "Do not let them take away your democracy. Make a plan right now for how you're going to get involved and vote."






