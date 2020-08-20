SEE NEW POSTS

Perez favors end to caucuses, expects party to reconsider Iowa going first MILWAUKEE — Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez told NBC News that he favors an end to caucuses and expects the party to continue its shift toward primaries. "Caucuses tend to be much less attended and much whiter," he said in an interview this week in Milwaukee. "We clearly expressed a preference for primaries over caucuses. We got halfway there." The next chair, he said, will "continue that conversation." Perez said the DNC isn't mandating the elimination of caucus because switching to primaries can require changes to the law in states controlled by Republicans who don’t support the idea. Perez also said he expects his successor to consider the order of the nominating contest, which has begun with Iowa and New Hampshire for decades, although he didn't take a position on that. The system has come under criticism from Democrats, like Julián Castro, who argue that the two states don’t reflect the diversity of the country — and less so the party — and should not remain atop the order. "There will be a period of reflection," Perez said. "I think they will" take a look at the order of contests for the next primary, he continued, describing it as important "to build an inclusive table" in the party. Share this -







Kerry Washington passes the emcee torch to Julia Louis-Dreyfus I have a Democracy hangover this morning. Last night was just TOO GOOD!!!!!!! Excited for @OfficialJLD to bring it home.🙏🏾❤️ — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 20, 2020 Share this -







Biden’s DNC speech will reflect how Trump’s presidency has shaped his campaign, source says Joe Biden will deliver what in many ways is the speech of his political life tonight. And his preparation reflects that, a source close to the process tells NBC News. Biden’s acceptance speech was developed and written over the course of the summer. While it has evolved through the process, it was largely “locked” weeks ago — "which is nearly unheard of in Bidenland,” as one source put it. “He knows exactly what he wants to say and he’s been saying it from the outset,” one source said, pointing to his consistent case that this election represents “a battle for the soul of the nation.” The speech will try to sum up that arc of Biden’s public service over the years. But it might not necessarily sound like a lot of the speeches he has given at past conventions. Yes, he’ll talk about the middle class and the family values that have shaped him and how he views the task ahead, but there’s a more urgent moment now that he will focus on more. Read more about Biden's speech here. Share this -







Biden, Trump campaigns debut new ads ahead of Biden's DNC speech WASHINGTON — Ahead of Joe Biden's acceptance speech Thursday, the Democratic nominee's and President Donald Trump's campaigns are out with new ads to push their own Biden messaging. Biden's campaign unveiled a television ad titled, "What happens now", which documents the former vice president's experience during the economic crisis after the 2008 recession as proof he will be able to build the economy back from the coronavirus pandemic. The ad is a part of the Biden campaign's latest $24 million media buy next week and will air in key battleground states: Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And as the DNC closes, the Trump campaign is out with a new digital ad highlighting a Biden figure who hasn't taken part in the week's festivities: Biden's son Hunter. He hasn't appeared at the convention, except for in a short clip when he eulogized his brother, Beau. The new ad is the centerpiece of a seven-figure digital buy specifically targeted at the DNC. It focuses on a 2013 trip to China that both Biden and his son Hunter took, and features 2019 footage of Hunter fielding questions on the potential impropriety of the visit. Both Bidens maintain that there was nothing inappropriate about the trip and have said they didn’t discuss Hunter's business dealings in China. Hunter Biden had been on the board of a Chinese-backed company, which he has since left. Read more about the Trump and Biden camps' ads. Share this -







Elizabeth Warren celebrates Black Lives Matter movement in subtle way WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren subtly celebrated the Black Lives Matter movement with large block letters spelling out the acronym behind her as she delivered her speech Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention. The letters “BLM” were seen sitting in cubbies over Warren’s shoulder as she spoke at the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Though Warren didn’t point out the letters or explicitly talk about the Black Lives Matter movement, she said that Biden’s plan for president to “build back better” includes making the wealthy pay their fair share, holding corporations accountable, repairing racial inequities, and fighting corruption in Washington. Read more about Warren’s subtle message here. Share this -





