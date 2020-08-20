Sen. Coons previews DNC speech: Biden 'will be a president for all Americans'

SEE NEW POSTS

Hunter Biden to speak at Democratic National Convention Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will speak at the Democratic National Convention Thursday alongside his sister Ashley Biden. The two will speak after a tribute to Beau Biden, the former vice president's son, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden's children will speak to their father's personal qualities ahead of his headline speech. Trump and his allies repeatedly targeted Hunter Biden throughout the 2020 campaign, particularly for his role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. Trump's focus on Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Ukraine eventually led to his impeachment late last year.







Steph and Ayesha Curry endorse Joe Biden Steph and Ayesha Curry will endorse Joe Biden in a video during the Democratic National Convention Thursday. Steph Curry, the three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP as a member of the Golden State Warriors, said, "We're voting for Joe Biden" in a preview of the video released Thursday, which featured the Currys and their two daughters. "We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy, and fair," said Ayesha Curry. "This upcoming election is especially important. One, because of the social injustices right now, racial inequality, but also because we have children." Trump has long feuded with the NBA as prominent players like Curry and LeBron James have spoken out against him or in favor of kneeling during the national anthem. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also been critical of the president. The Warriors, winners of two championships during Trump's presidency, did not subsequently visit the White House.







Perez favors end to caucuses, expects party to reconsider Iowa going first MILWAUKEE — Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez told NBC News that he favors an end to caucuses and expects the party to continue its shift toward primaries. "Caucuses tend to be much less attended and much whiter," he said in an interview this week in Milwaukee. "We clearly expressed a preference for primaries over caucuses. We got halfway there." The next chair, he said, will "continue that conversation." Perez said the DNC isn't mandating the elimination of caucus because switching to primaries can require changes to the law in states controlled by Republicans who don't support the idea. Perez also said he expects his successor to consider the order of the nominating contest, which has begun with Iowa and New Hampshire for decades, although he didn't take a position on that. The system has come under criticism from Democrats, like Julián Castro, who argue that the two states don't reflect the diversity of the country — and less so the party — and should not remain atop the order. "There will be a period of reflection," Perez said. "I think they will" take a look at the order of contests for the next primary, he continued, describing it as important "to build an inclusive table" in the party.







Kerry Washington passes the emcee torch to Julia Louis-Dreyfus I have a Democracy hangover this morning. Last night was just TOO GOOD!!!!!!! Excited for @OfficialJLD to bring it home.🙏🏾❤️ — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 20, 2020







Biden's DNC speech will reflect how Trump's presidency has shaped his campaign, source says Joe Biden will deliver what in many ways is the speech of his political life tonight. And his preparation reflects that, a source close to the process tells NBC News. Biden's acceptance speech was developed and written over the course of the summer. While it has evolved through the process, it was largely "locked" weeks ago — "which is nearly unheard of in Bidenland," as one source put it. "He knows exactly what he wants to say and he's been saying it from the outset," one source said, pointing to his consistent case that this election represents "a battle for the soul of the nation." The speech will try to sum up that arc of Biden's public service over the years. But it might not necessarily sound like a lot of the speeches he has given at past conventions. Yes, he'll talk about the middle class and the family values that have shaped him and how he views the task ahead, but there's a more urgent moment now that he will focus on more. Read more about Biden's speech here.






