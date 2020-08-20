Sen. Coons previews DNC speech: Biden 'will be a president for all Americans'

The fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention brings presidential nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech, a host of remarks from more party luminaries, and musical performances by John Legend, Common and The Chicks.
Biden will present his vision for uniting America to move the country forward from "constant chaos and crisis," according to the evening's schedule.
Other speakers Thursday include former presidential primary rivals Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and several erstwhile vice presidential contenders, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, and MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. NBC News Now will livestream the convention, with special coverage starting at 8 p.m. Follow us here on NBCNews.com for breaking news, analysis and fact checks.
Highlights from Day 3
- Kamala Harris accepts nomination for vice president, making history at DNC.
- Obama unleashes on Trump: 'He hasn't grown into the job because he can't.'
- Trump seethes in all-caps tweetstorm during Obama's speech.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.
Live Blog
Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Biden's previous convention speeches
The culmination of Joe Biden’s roughly 50-year political career will occur tonight when he accepts the Democratic nomination for president in his hometown of Wilmington, Deleware.
Of course, it’s not the first speech he’s given at a DNC — he’s attended conventions since 1972, the year he won an upset Senate election. But tonight’s message will be delivered in an empty convention center room and at a somber time in the nation’s history.
While we await more about what exactly Biden will say, there’s some consistency in past addresses, about his political values, what it means to be a Democrat and yes, how Americans have always been in a battle for the soul of the nation.
Click on links for a look back at some notable moments:
-1996: Introduced by John Lewis and touts Crume Bill
-2004: Focus on foreign policy, American leadership and soul of the nation
-2008: First VP acceptance speech
-2012: Second VP acceptance speech
Hunter Biden to speak at Democratic National Convention
Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will speak at the Democratic National Convention Thursday alongside his sister Ashley Biden.
The two will speak after a tribute to Beau Biden, the former vice president's son, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden's children will speak to their father's personal qualities ahead of his headline speech.
Trump and his allies repeatedly targeted Hunter Biden throughout the 2020 campaign, particularly for his role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. Trump's focus on Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Ukraine eventually led to his impeachment late last year.
Steph and Ayesha Curry endorse Joe Biden
Steph and Ayesha Curry will endorse Joe Biden in a video during the Democratic National Convention Thursday.
Steph Curry, the three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP as a member of the Golden State Warriors, said, "We're voting for Joe Biden" in a preview of the video released Thursday, which featured the Currys and their two daughters.
"We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy, and fair," said Ayesha Curry. "This upcoming election is especially important. One, because of the social injustices right now, racial inequality, but also because we have children."
Trump has long feuded with the NBA as prominent players like Curry and LeBron James have spoken out against him or in favor of kneeling during the national anthem. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also been critical of the president.
The Warriors, winners of two championships during Trump's presidency, did not subsequently visit the White House.
Perez favors end to caucuses, expects party to reconsider Iowa going first
MILWAUKEE — Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez told NBC News that he favors an end to caucuses and expects the party to continue its shift toward primaries.
"Caucuses tend to be much less attended and much whiter," he said in an interview this week in Milwaukee. "We clearly expressed a preference for primaries over caucuses. We got halfway there." The next chair, he said, will "continue that conversation."
Perez said the DNC isn't mandating the elimination of caucus because switching to primaries can require changes to the law in states controlled by Republicans who don’t support the idea.
Perez also said he expects his successor to consider the order of the nominating contest, which has begun with Iowa and New Hampshire for decades, although he didn't take a position on that. The system has come under criticism from Democrats, like Julián Castro, who argue that the two states don’t reflect the diversity of the country — and less so the party — and should not remain atop the order.
"There will be a period of reflection," Perez said. "I think they will" take a look at the order of contests for the next primary, he continued, describing it as important "to build an inclusive table" in the party.
Joe Biden's DNC moment: 5 things to watch on the final night
WASHINGTON — The all-virtual Democratic National Convention concludes Thursday with a speech from the party's nominee himself, Joe Biden, along with appearances by 2020 also-rans Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg.
Rev. Al: Biden needs to say 'I'm running for you because I'm one of you'Aug. 20, 202001:47
The final night of political conventions are typically the most-watched and Democrats have had a hard time breaking through to voters with the coronavirus crisis and President Donald Trump dominating the news most days, so Biden's speech is one of his best opportunities in months to get his message out.
Biden is not known as a particularly powerful orator and Trump's campaign has been arguing in ads and statements that Biden is essentially suffering from mental decline, so they've set a fairly low bar for the former VP to clear.
Kerry Washington passes the emcee torch to Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Cory Booker ahead of DNC speech: ‘Hate can’t drive out hate’Aug. 20, 202006:28
Biden’s DNC speech will reflect how Trump’s presidency has shaped his campaign, source says
Joe Biden will deliver what in many ways is the speech of his political life tonight. And his preparation reflects that, a source close to the process tells NBC News.
Biden’s acceptance speech was developed and written over the course of the summer. While it has evolved through the process, it was largely “locked” weeks ago — "which is nearly unheard of in Bidenland,” as one source put it.
“He knows exactly what he wants to say and he’s been saying it from the outset,” one source said, pointing to his consistent case that this election represents “a battle for the soul of the nation.”
The speech will try to sum up that arc of Biden’s public service over the years. But it might not necessarily sound like a lot of the speeches he has given at past conventions. Yes, he’ll talk about the middle class and the family values that have shaped him and how he views the task ahead, but there’s a more urgent moment now that he will focus on more.
Biden, Trump campaigns debut new ads ahead of Biden's DNC speech
WASHINGTON — Ahead of Joe Biden's acceptance speech Thursday, the Democratic nominee's and President Donald Trump's campaigns are out with new ads to push their own Biden messaging.
Biden's campaign unveiled a television ad titled, "What happens now", which documents the former vice president's experience during the economic crisis after the 2008 recession as proof he will be able to build the economy back from the coronavirus pandemic. The ad is a part of the Biden campaign's latest $24 million media buy next week and will air in key battleground states: Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
And as the DNC closes, the Trump campaign is out with a new digital ad highlighting a Biden figure who hasn't taken part in the week's festivities: Biden's son Hunter. He hasn't appeared at the convention, except for in a short clip when he eulogized his brother, Beau.
The new ad is the centerpiece of a seven-figure digital buy specifically targeted at the DNC. It focuses on a 2013 trip to China that both Biden and his son Hunter took, and features 2019 footage of Hunter fielding questions on the potential impropriety of the visit. Both Bidens maintain that there was nothing inappropriate about the trip and have said they didn’t discuss Hunter's business dealings in China. Hunter Biden had been on the board of a Chinese-backed company, which he has since left.