Expect Biden's speech to focus on himself, not Trump The theme tonight is "America's Promise." Multiple Biden campaign advisers tell NBC News that Joe Biden will lay out his positive vision for the future of the country tonight, instead of focusing heavily on attacking President Trump. Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, a co-chair of the Biden campaign, tells NBC News: "The vice president's speech is going to try to touch all parts of America and call for our better angels and give us a road map to building back not just to normal, but to where we want to be. We have to build back better, and I think he is going lay it all out. " When pressed on how much of his speech will be devoted to attacking Trump, Richmond said, "I think he is going to make the case for himself." This does not mean the speech will be devoid of Trump references. After all, the central argument of Biden's campaign is a rejection of Trump and a promise to fight for the soul of the nation.







Trump accuses Biden of abandoning his home state ahead of DNC acceptance speech OLD FORGE, Pa. — President Donald Trump sought to depict rival Joe Biden as out of touch with the working class as he campaigned near the former vice president's Pennsylvania hometown Thursday, hours before he accepts the Democratic nomination for president. "I hope he does well, I'll be honest, I do," Trump said. "But I also want him to tell the truth." Biden's campaign has made Trump the central theme of this week's Democratic convention, producing a program that featured a series of speakers offering blistering critiques of his presidency. Trump has served as a one-man rebuttal team, including firing off real-time responses during former President Barack Obama's speech on Wednesday. Trump, speaking in an outdoor lot at Mariotti Building Products on stage surrounded by building lumber and truck tractors, said he would be paying attention to Biden's big night. "He left. He abandoned Pennsylvania. He abandoned Scranton," Trump said. "But he spent the last half-century in Washington selling out our country and ripping off our jobs." Click here to read more.







Hunter Biden to speak at Democratic National Convention Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will speak at the Democratic National Convention Thursday alongside his sister Ashley Biden. The two will speak after a tribute to Beau Biden, the former vice president's son, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden's children will speak to their father's personal qualities ahead of his headline speech. Trump and his allies repeatedly targeted Hunter Biden throughout the 2020 campaign, particularly for his role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. Trump's focus on Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Ukraine eventually led to his impeachment late last year.







Steph and Ayesha Curry endorse Joe Biden Steph and Ayesha Curry will endorse Joe Biden in a video during the Democratic National Convention Thursday. Steph Curry, the three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP as a member of the Golden State Warriors, said, "We're voting for Joe Biden" in a preview of the video released Thursday, which featured the Currys and their two daughters. "We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy, and fair," said Ayesha Curry. "This upcoming election is especially important. One, because of the social injustices right now, racial inequality, but also because we have children." Trump has long feuded with the NBA as prominent players like Curry and LeBron James have spoken out against him or in favor of kneeling during the national anthem. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also been critical of the president. The Warriors, winners of two championships during Trump's presidency, did not subsequently visit the White House.







Perez favors end to caucuses, expects party to reconsider Iowa going first MILWAUKEE — Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez told NBC News that he favors an end to caucuses and expects the party to continue its shift toward primaries. "Caucuses tend to be much less attended and much whiter," he said in an interview this week in Milwaukee. "We clearly expressed a preference for primaries over caucuses. We got halfway there." The next chair, he said, will "continue that conversation." Perez said the DNC isn't mandating the elimination of caucus because switching to primaries can require changes to the law in states controlled by Republicans who don't support the idea. Perez also said he expects his successor to consider the order of the nominating contest, which has begun with Iowa and New Hampshire for decades, although he didn't take a position on that. The system has come under criticism from Democrats, like Julián Castro, who argue that the two states don't reflect the diversity of the country — and less so the party — and should not remain atop the order. "There will be a period of reflection," Perez said. "I think they will" take a look at the order of contests for the next primary, he continued, describing it as important "to build an inclusive table" in the party.






