The night's end will have a big celebration — even without a balloon drop While there will not be a balloon drop at this convention, there will be a final send-off. It is fair to say that send-off will include Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. GO BALLOONS indeed, @alivitali. https://t.co/tdXKpxqMMj pic.twitter.com/SF0S09SDAO — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) August 20, 2020







A look at the intro clip to play ahead of Biden formally accepting nomination The Biden campaign just released a preview clip of the introductory video they will play ahead of Joe Biden accepting the Democratic nomination. In the preview, former staff attests to Biden's commitment to fighting for the middle class given his own family's experience. It reminds how Biden prioritized saving the economy by using his retain politics with members of Congress and governors to shepherd the Recovery Act into law. "I watched him bring his heart to that job. It matters that you have in your mind the family that you're trying to reach, the neighborhood that you're trying to reach, the people whose lives are affected by what you do," former director of White House domestic policy council Cecilia Muñoz said. Like many of the videos seen throughout the week, this one is also produced by Oscar Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim. You can watch it here







Night 3 sees uptick in TV viewership Almost 23 million people tuned in via television for Night 3 of the Democratic convention, an increase on the previous two nights. That total is comparable to the third night of the 2016 convention, which attracted about 24 million viewers. It's a welcome sign of public interest after the first two nights of the DNC, which showed a significant decline in TV viewership compared to four years ago. Some of that decline has been offset by an increase in digital viewership, which TJ Ducklo, national press secretary for the Biden campaign, tweeted Tuesday broke a record on Night 1.







Biden to give the speech of his political life Joe Biden will be delivering what, in many ways, is the speech of his political life. And a source close to the process tells NBC News that his preparation reflects that. Biden’s acceptance speech was developed and written over the course of the summer. While it has evolved through the process, it was largely “locked” weeks ago — "which is nearly unheard of in Bidenland,” as one source put it. Biden, as always, has a heavy hand in writing his own words and began rehearsing it at least two weeks ago. “He knows exactly what he wants to say and he’s been saying it from the outset,” one source said while pointing to Biden's consistent case that this election represents “a battle for the soul of the nation.” “It was mocked in the early part of the campaign, but it feels like the world, or at least a large share of the electorate, has caught up to where Biden has been,” the source added. “Joe Biden, however this campaign ends, will have no regrets or questions. He is running as himself and he has been saying this from Day One.” The speech will also try to sum up the arc of Biden’s public service over the years. But it might not necessarily sound like a lot of the speeches he has given at past conventions. Yes, he’ll talk about the middle class and the family values that have shaped him and how he views the task ahead, but there’s a more urgent moment now that he will focus on. The biggest challenge for Biden may well be not having an audience. For Biden, oratory “is not about words on a page, it’s about how it lands with the audience.” Tonight, his only immediate audience will be a handful of aides and about a dozen reporters in the room before him. Share this -







Small group of protesters gather outside Chase Center where Biden will speak A small group of protesters gathered outside the gates of the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, where Joe Biden will deliver his convention speech Thursday night. The few dozen protesters are primarily anti-Biden and pro-President Trump, carrying Trump signs and signs questioning Biden's mental capacity. Most of the protesters are not wearing masks.







Expect Biden's speech to focus on himself, not Trump The theme tonight is “America’s Promise.” Multiple Biden campaign advisers tell NBC News that Joe Biden will lay out his positive vision for the future of the country tonight, instead of focusing heavily on attacking President Trump. Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, a co-chair of the Biden campaign, tells NBC News: “The vice president’s speech is going to try to touch all parts of America and call for our better angels and give us a road map to building back not just to normal, but to where we want to be. We have to build back better, and I think he is going lay it all out. “ When pressed on how much of his speech will be devoted to attacking Trump, Richmond said, “I think he is going to make the case for himself.” This does not mean the speech will be devoid of Trump references. After all, the central argument of Biden’s campaign is a rejection of Trump and a promise to fight for the soul of the nation. Share this -







Trump accuses Biden of abandoning his home state ahead of DNC acceptance speech OLD FORGE, Pa. — President Donald Trump sought to depict rival Joe Biden as out of touch with the working class as he campaigned near the former vice president's Pennsylvania hometown Thursday, hours before he accepts the Democratic nomination for president. "I hope he does well, I'll be honest, I do," Trump said. "But I also want him to tell the truth." Biden's campaign has made Trump the central theme of this week's Democratic convention, producing a program that featured a series of speakers offering blistering critiques of his presidency. Trump has served as a one-man rebuttal team, including firing off real-time responses during former President Barack Obama's speech on Wednesday. Trump, speaking in an outdoor lot at Mariotti Building Products on stage surrounded by building lumber and truck tractors, said he would be paying attention to Biden's big night. "He left. He abandoned Pennsylvania. He abandoned Scranton," Trump said. "But he spent the last half-century in Washington selling out our country and ripping off our jobs." Click here to read more. Share this -







Hunter Biden to speak at Democratic National Convention Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will speak at the Democratic National Convention Thursday alongside his sister Ashley Biden. The two will speak after a tribute to Beau Biden, the former vice president's son, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden's children will speak to their father's personal qualities ahead of his headline speech. Trump and his allies repeatedly targeted Hunter Biden throughout the 2020 campaign, particularly for his role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. Trump's focus on Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Ukraine eventually led to his impeachment late last year.






