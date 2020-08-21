SEE NEW POSTS

'Trump' to make Night 4 appearance... in form of Sarah Cooper Comedian Sarah Cooper will make a virtual appearance at tonight's convention, where she will mock President Trump. In this clip she mouths him talking about defining the Postal Service. Cooper will also deliver a more serious message emphasizing how Americans shouldn't believe Trump's attempts to misinform.







Tulsi Gabbard confirms DNC snub You're correct - I was not invited to participate in any way. https://t.co/zQBOQB8Zw7 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 20, 2020







The intros could get emotional Before we hear from Joe Biden, expect emotional introductions to him. There will be a video tribute to Beau Biden. Then, later in the program, Ashley and Hunter Biden will talk about their father. Biden's close friend, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, will lead off the introductions to Biden tonight, speaking about the man whose Senate seat he now holds. He said he will speak about his friend's faith in God. "For Joe, faith isn't a prop or a political tool," Coons is expected to say according to prepared remarks. "Joe knows the power of prayer, and I've seen him in moments of joy and triumph, of loss and despair, turn to God for strength." It will combat the attacks from President Trump, who earlier this month argued Biden would "hurt the Bible" and is "against God."







Wisconsin election board rejects Kanye West's bid for state's presidential ballot Kanye West's hopes to get on the ballot in Wisconsin were squashed late Thursday when the state's election board ruled that his application was submitted too late, a major blow to the music superstar's presidential bid, which has been bolstered by Republicans across the country. The commission agreed by a vote of 5-1 to reject West's petition to get on the state's presidential ballot as an independent candidate because his petition signatures were delivered shortly after the state's 5 p.m. deadline. West faced multiple challenges to his ballot petition that included questions about the veracity of his signatures as well as the charge he missed the state's deadline. West is almost certainly not going to be on enough ballots to win the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, and wouldn't have been even if he gained a ballot spot in Wisconsin. Read more here.







In first VP fundraiser, Harris addresses stigmas that ambitious women face Kamala Harris on Thursday joined her first fundraiser since joining the Biden-Harris ticket, which was moderated by Wednesday's DNC host, actress Kerry Washington. Harris spoke about how women can help turn out the vote and get people involved in politics. She also spoke about the stigmas women, especially women of color, face when breaking new grounds. "There's a lot still in the environment that will suggest to a woman who seeks to achieve, who has ambition, who goes for something, that maybe it's not her time or her place, or maybe she's out of line," Harris said. "So it is important to have that safety net of folks who are just pushing you in the room, 'Just go get in there.'"







The night's end will have a big celebration — even without a balloon drop While there will not be a balloon drop at this convention, there will be a final send-off. It is fair to say that send-off will include Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. GO BALLOONS indeed, @alivitali. https://t.co/tdXKpxqMMj pic.twitter.com/SF0S09SDAO — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) August 20, 2020







A look at the intro clip to play ahead of Biden formally accepting nomination The Biden campaign just released a preview clip of the introductory video they will play ahead of Joe Biden accepting the Democratic nomination. In the preview, former staff attests to Biden's commitment to fighting for the middle class given his own family's experience. It reminds how Biden prioritized saving the economy by using his retain politics with members of Congress and governors to shepherd the Recovery Act into law. "I watched him bring his heart to that job. It matters that you have in your mind the family that you're trying to reach, the neighborhood that you're trying to reach, the people whose lives are affected by what you do," former director of White House domestic policy council Cecilia Muñoz said. Like many of the videos seen throughout the week, this one is also produced by Oscar Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim. You can watch it here







Night 3 sees uptick in TV viewership Almost 23 million people tuned in via television for Night 3 of the Democratic convention, an increase on the previous two nights. That total is comparable to the third night of the 2016 convention, which attracted about 24 million viewers. It's a welcome sign of public interest after the first two nights of the DNC, which showed a significant decline in TV viewership compared to four years ago. Some of that decline has been offset by an increase in digital viewership, which TJ Ducklo, national press secretary for the Biden campaign, tweeted Tuesday broke a record on Night 1.







Biden to give the speech of his political life Joe Biden will be delivering what, in many ways, is the speech of his political life. And a source close to the process tells NBC News that his preparation reflects that. Biden's acceptance speech was developed and written over the course of the summer. While it has evolved through the process, it was largely "locked" weeks ago — "which is nearly unheard of in Bidenland," as one source put it. Biden, as always, has a heavy hand in writing his own words and began rehearsing it at least two weeks ago. "He knows exactly what he wants to say and he's been saying it from the outset," one source said while pointing to Biden's consistent case that this election represents "a battle for the soul of the nation." "It was mocked in the early part of the campaign, but it feels like the world, or at least a large share of the electorate, has caught up to where Biden has been," the source added. "Joe Biden, however this campaign ends, will have no regrets or questions. He is running as himself and he has been saying this from Day One." The speech will also try to sum up the arc of Biden's public service over the years. But it might not necessarily sound like a lot of the speeches he has given at past conventions. Yes, he'll talk about the middle class and the family values that have shaped him and how he views the task ahead, but there's a more urgent moment now that he will focus on. The biggest challenge for Biden may well be not having an audience. For Biden, oratory "is not about words on a page, it's about how it lands with the audience." Tonight, his only immediate audience will be a handful of aides and about a dozen reporters in the room before him.






