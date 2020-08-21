SEE NEW POSTS

Despite subdued convention, protestors make voices heard Local TV reporter Caroline Reinwald is on the streets of Milwaukee where she says more protestors, now "at least a couple hundred," are marching toward the site of the DNC. At least a couple hundred protesters marching over the State Street bridge now - heading towards DNC. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/1IH4JdiJu2 — Caroline Reinwald (@WISN_Caroline) August 20, 2020







With Biden all over the news, Team Trump buys up major ad space The Democrats' convention might be dominating the news, but that doesn't mean President Trump can't carve out some space for himself. Trump campaign ads have dominated at least two major internet destinations in recent days: The Washington Post and YouTube. Trump's ads were big on YouTube's homepage on Tuesday, complete with autoplay that made sure each visitor at least heard the ad. On Wednesday, Trump's ads were prominent on The Washington Post's homepage. The Washington Post has a Trump campaign ad dominating its homepage right now: pic.twitter.com/REgT7pTxLa — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) August 20, 2020 As NBC News' Shannon Pettypiece and Lauren Egan reported: "The Trump campaign said they planned to spend in the high seven figures to take over the banner of YouTube for 96 hours starting Tuesday. They also planned to cover the home pages of The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and FoxNews.com with Trump ads and will use more targeted Hulu ads in battleground states."







'Not fair!': Trump tweets about mail-in ballots The Democrats are demanding Mail-In Ballots because the enthusiasm meter for Slow Joe Biden is the lowest in recorded history, and they are concerned that very few people will turn out to vote. Instead, they will search & find people, then "harvest" & return Ballots. Not fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020 They are sending out 51,000,000 Ballots to people who haven't even requested a Ballot. Many of those people don't even exist. They are trying to STEAL this election. This should not be allowed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020







'Trump' to make Night 4 appearance... in form of Sarah Cooper Comedian Sarah Cooper will make a virtual appearance at tonight's convention, where she will mock President Trump. In this clip she mouths him talking about defining the Postal Service. Cooper will also deliver a more serious message emphasizing how Americans shouldn't believe Trump's attempts to misinform.







Tulsi Gabbard confirms DNC snub You're correct - I was not invited to participate in any way. https://t.co/zQBOQB8Zw7 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 20, 2020







The intros could get emotional Before we hear from Joe Biden, expect emotional introductions to him. There will be a video tribute to Beau Biden. Then, later in the program, Ashley and Hunter Biden will talk about their father. Biden's close friend, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, will lead off the introductions to Biden tonight, speaking about the man whose Senate seat he now holds. He said he will speak about his friend's faith in God. "For Joe, faith isn't a prop or a political tool," Coons is expected to say according to prepared remarks. "Joe knows the power of prayer, and I've seen him in moments of joy and triumph, of loss and despair, turn to God for strength." It will combat the attacks from President Trump, who earlier this month argued Biden would "hurt the Bible" and is "against God."







Wisconsin election board rejects Kanye West's bid for state's presidential ballot Kanye West's hopes to get on the ballot in Wisconsin were squashed late Thursday when the state's election board ruled that his application was submitted too late, a major blow to the music superstar's presidential bid, which has been bolstered by Republicans across the country. The commission agreed by a vote of 5-1 to reject West's petition to get on the state's presidential ballot as an independent candidate because his petition signatures were delivered shortly after the state's 5 p.m. deadline. West faced multiple challenges to his ballot petition that included questions about the veracity of his signatures as well as the charge he missed the state's deadline. West is almost certainly not going to be on enough ballots to win the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, and wouldn't have been even if he gained a ballot spot in Wisconsin. Read more here.







In first VP fundraiser, Harris addresses stigmas that ambitious women face Kamala Harris on Thursday joined her first fundraiser since joining the Biden-Harris ticket, which was moderated by Wednesday's DNC host, actress Kerry Washington. Harris spoke about how women can help turn out the vote and get people involved in politics. She also spoke about the stigmas women, especially women of color, face when breaking new grounds. "There's a lot still in the environment that will suggest to a woman who seeks to achieve, who has ambition, who goes for something, that maybe it's not her time or her place, or maybe she's out of line," Harris said. "So it is important to have that safety net of folks who are just pushing you in the room, 'Just go get in there.'"







The night's end will have a big celebration — even without a balloon drop While there will not be a balloon drop at this convention, there will be a final send-off. It is fair to say that send-off will include Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. GO BALLOONS indeed, @alivitali. https://t.co/tdXKpxqMMj pic.twitter.com/SF0S09SDAO — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) August 20, 2020






