The fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention brings presidential nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech, a host of remarks from more party officials and musical performances by John Legend, Common and The Chicks.
Biden will present his vision for uniting America to move the country forward from "constant chaos and crisis," according to the evening's schedule.
Other speakers Thursday include former presidential primary rivals Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and several erstwhile vice presidential contenders, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, and MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. NBC News Now will livestream the convention, with special coverage starting at 8 p.m.
Newsom shuffled in lineup because of wildfires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom filmed a short update focused on the wildfires while visiting evacuation centers today that will air as part of tonight’s Democratic National Convention.
The brief remarks ran a couple of minutes and were recorded on a cellphone.
Newsom had been slated to give a broader address but nixed it because he was focused on the fires, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The party of inclusion’s convention excluded Julián Castro
Julián Castro was the only Latino to run for president this year. From 2014 to 2017, he was secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama/Biden administration. He was San Antonio’s mayor, a city, then, of nearly 1.5 million people. And when Castro delivered the Democrats’ keynote convention speech in 2012, Obama was re-elected with the highest Latino vote share won by a Democrat since 1996.
But Castro has been largely unseen in this year’s Democratic convention. His name was missing from tonight’s schedule, even though the evening includes a “United We Stand” video, the second half of a pre-recorded segment featuring the 2020 presidential candidates who didn’t win the nomination.
Was it something he said? A debate-stage clash with Biden perhaps? Or what he didn’t say, such as endorsing Biden soon enough in the primary election calendar?
Maybe his call to decriminalize unauthorized border crossings remains too hot? Or was it his public questions about why two very white states, Iowa and New Hampshire, get an outsized role in winnowing the diverse party's presidential options? Party leaders have said they would address the matter after the November election.
It’s hard to say for certain why Castro won’t be speaking. The Biden campaign blamed it on a scheduling problem.
“We worked with his staff, but he couldn’t make it work,” said a Biden staffer, referring to his participation in tonight's video. “But he’s participated in a number of events around the convention and we’re glad he did.” Castro hasn’t discussed it, and did not respond to a request from comment from NBC News.
Obama’s re-election made many Latinos think a Hispanic president would soon follow and many looked to Castro. But Hillary Clinton passed on him as her running mate, later losing her 2016 presidential bid.
Castro has spoken at several convention caucuses and given several interviews following Michelle Obama’s comments about going high, not low. But he has largely kept out of sight.
Despite subdued convention, protestors make voices heard
Local TV reporter Caroline Reinwald is on the streets of Milwaukee where she says more protestors, now "at least a couple hundred," are marching toward the site of the DNC.
With Biden all over the news, Team Trump buys up major ad space
The Democrats' convention might be dominating the news, but that doesn't mean President Trump can't carve out some space for himself.
Trump campaign ads have dominated at least two major internet destinations in recent days: The Washington Post and YouTube.
Trump's ads were big on YouTube's homepage on Tuesday, complete with autoplay that made sure each visitor at least heard the ad. On Wednesday, Trump's ads were prominent on The Washington Post's homepage.
As NBC News' Shannon Pettypiece and Lauren Egan reported: "The Trump campaign said they planned to spend in the high seven figures to take over the banner of YouTube for 96 hours starting Tuesday. They also planned to cover the home pages of The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and FoxNews.com with Trump ads and will use more targeted Hulu ads in battleground states."
'Not fair!': Trump tweets about mail-in ballots
Jill Biden one-on-one ahead of DNC final night
'Trump' to make Night 4 appearance... in form of Sarah Cooper
Comedian Sarah Cooper will make a virtual appearance at tonight’s convention, where she will mock President Trump.
In this clip she mouths him talking about defining the Postal Service. Cooper will also deliver a more serious message emphasizing how Americans shouldn’t believe Trump’s attempts to misinform.
Tulsi Gabbard confirms DNC snub
The intros could get emotional
Before we hear from Joe Biden, expect emotional introductions to him. There will be a video tribute to Beau Biden. Then, later in the program, Ashley and Hunter Biden will talk about their father.
Biden’s close friend, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, will lead off the introductions to Biden tonight, speaking about the man whose Senate seat he now holds. He said he will speak about his friend’s faith in God.
“For Joe, faith isn’t a prop or a political tool,” Coons is expected to say according to prepared remarks. “Joe knows the power of prayer, and I’ve seen him in moments of joy and triumph, of loss and despair, turn to God for strength."
It will combat the attacks from President Trump, who earlier this month argued Biden would “hurt the Bible” and is “against God.”
Wisconsin election board rejects Kanye West's bid for state's presidential ballot
Kanye West's hopes to get on the ballot in Wisconsin were squashed late Thursday when the state's election board ruled that his application was submitted too late, a major blow to the music superstar’s presidential bid, which has been bolstered by Republicans across the country.
The commission agreed by a vote of 5-1 to reject West’s petition to get on the state’s presidential ballot as an independent candidate because his petition signatures were delivered shortly after the state’s 5 p.m. deadline.
West faced multiple challenges to his ballot petition that included questions about the veracity of his signatures as well as the charge he missed the state’s deadline.
West is almost certainly not going to be on enough ballots to win the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, and wouldn’t have been even if he gained a ballot spot in Wisconsin.
In first VP fundraiser, Harris addresses stigmas that ambitious women face
Kamala Harris on Thursday joined her first fundraiser since joining the Biden-Harris ticket, which was moderated by Wednesday's DNC host, actress Kerry Washington.
Harris spoke about how women can help turn out the vote and get people involved in politics. She also spoke about the stigmas women, especially women of color, face when breaking new grounds.
"There’s a lot still in the environment that will suggest to a woman who seeks to achieve, who has ambition, who goes for something, that maybe it’s not her time or her place, or maybe she’s out of line," Harris said. "So it is important to have that safety net of folks who are just pushing you in the room, 'Just go get in there.'"