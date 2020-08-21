DNC drive-in watch parties pop up

Festive atmosphere at the Biden speech drive-in watch party outside the Chase Center in Wilmington. Sign of the times - who’d have thought this would be necessary when 2020 began? Ah, that’s when the convention was slated to be in Milwaukee... pic.twitter.com/Yu4BWeEnsX

This is how I’m watching the DNC tonight. (Yes, The Outsiders was filmed here!) pic.twitter.com/aFgbkzjNl0

To get into the Democrat National Convention, you must have an ID card with a picture...Yet the Democrats refuse to do this when it come to your very important VOTE! Gee, I wonder WHY???

Newsom had been slated to give a broader address but nixed it because he was focused on the fires, the San Francisco Chronicle reported .

The brief remarks ran a couple of minutes and were recorded on a cellphone.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom filmed a short update focused on the wildfires while visiting evacuation centers today that will air as part of tonight’s Democratic National Convention.

The party of inclusion’s convention excluded Julián Castro

Julián Castro was the only Latino to run for president this year. From 2014 to 2017, he was secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama/Biden administration. He was San Antonio’s mayor, a city, then, of nearly 1.5 million people. And when Castro delivered the Democrats’ keynote convention speech in 2012, Obama was re-elected with the highest Latino vote share won by a Democrat since 1996.

But Castro has been largely unseen in this year’s Democratic convention. His name was missing from tonight’s schedule, even though the evening includes a “United We Stand” video, the second half of a pre-recorded segment featuring the 2020 presidential candidates who didn’t win the nomination.

Was it something he said? A debate-stage clash with Biden perhaps? Or what he didn’t say, such as endorsing Biden soon enough in the primary election calendar?

Maybe his call to decriminalize unauthorized border crossings remains too hot? Or was it his public questions about why two very white states, Iowa and New Hampshire, get an outsized role in winnowing the diverse party's presidential options? Party leaders have said they would address the matter after the November election.

It’s hard to say for certain why Castro won’t be speaking. The Biden campaign blamed it on a scheduling problem.

“We worked with his staff, but he couldn’t make it work,” said a Biden staffer, referring to his participation in tonight's video. “But he’s participated in a number of events around the convention and we’re glad he did.” Castro hasn’t discussed it, and did not respond to a request from comment from NBC News.

If I had a second for every time someone said X got more time than me I’d pool them together and give them to @JulianCastro — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 21, 2020

Obama’s re-election made many Latinos think a Hispanic president would soon follow and many looked to Castro. But Hillary Clinton passed on him as her running mate, later losing her 2016 presidential bid.

Castro has spoken at several convention caucuses and given several interviews following Michelle Obama’s comments about going high, not low. But he has largely kept out of sight.