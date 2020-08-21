Tonight's host is ready!

SEE NEW POSTS

Opening video honors Biden’s work on cancer cure The final night of the DNC opened with a moving, somber portrait of Biden’s personal mission to end cancer. It started during the Obama administration with Cancer Moonshot, a program to fast-track cancer research to find a cure. “I want to be the president who ends cancer because it’s possible,” Biden says in one clip. It featured a montage of President Kennedy talking about America going to the moon by the end of the 1960s. It also featured the death of Biden’s son Beau, who died of brain cancer, and how his son pushed him to pursue his personal policy ambitions. Mitch McConnell also made a cameo from a previous speech in which he talked about how Biden has overcome personal tragedies and informed him as a public servant — subtly tapping into the convention’s overall theme of also reaching out to Republican voters. Focusing on Biden’s personal family history and how it informs him as a politician has been a theme of his campaign and a strength his supporters point to when Biden has one-on-one meetings with voters. Share this -







Trump appears upset with the DNC's security checks To get into the Democrat National Convention, you must have an ID card with a picture...Yet the Democrats refuse to do this when it come to your very important VOTE! Gee, I wonder WHY??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020 Share this -







Newsom shuffled in lineup because of wildfires California Gov. Gavin Newsom filmed a short update focused on the wildfires while visiting evacuation centers today that will air as part of tonight’s Democratic National Convention. The brief remarks ran a couple of minutes and were recorded on a cellphone. Newsom had been slated to give a broader address but nixed it because he was focused on the fires, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Share this -







The party of inclusion’s convention excluded Julián Castro Julián Castro was the only Latino to run for president this year. From 2014 to 2017, he was secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama/Biden administration. He was San Antonio’s mayor, a city, then, of nearly 1.5 million people. And when Castro delivered the Democrats’ keynote convention speech in 2012, Obama was re-elected with the highest Latino vote share won by a Democrat since 1996. But Castro has been largely unseen in this year’s Democratic convention. His name was missing from tonight’s schedule, even though the evening includes a “United We Stand” video, the second half of a pre-recorded segment featuring the 2020 presidential candidates who didn’t win the nomination. Was it something he said? A debate-stage clash with Biden perhaps? Or what he didn’t say, such as endorsing Biden soon enough in the primary election calendar? Maybe his call to decriminalize unauthorized border crossings remains too hot? Or was it his public questions about why two very white states, Iowa and New Hampshire, get an outsized role in winnowing the diverse party's presidential options? Party leaders have said they would address the matter after the November election. It’s hard to say for certain why Castro won’t be speaking. The Biden campaign blamed it on a scheduling problem. “We worked with his staff, but he couldn’t make it work,” said a Biden staffer, referring to his participation in tonight's video. “But he’s participated in a number of events around the convention and we’re glad he did.” Castro hasn’t discussed it, and did not respond to a request from comment from NBC News. If I had a second for every time someone said X got more time than me I’d pool them together and give them to @JulianCastro — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 21, 2020 Obama’s re-election made many Latinos think a Hispanic president would soon follow and many looked to Castro. But Hillary Clinton passed on him as her running mate, later losing her 2016 presidential bid. Castro has spoken at several convention caucuses and given several interviews following Michelle Obama’s comments about going high, not low. But he has largely kept out of sight. Share this -







Despite subdued convention, protestors make voices heard Local TV reporter Caroline Reinwald is on the streets of Milwaukee where she says more protestors, now "at least a couple hundred," are marching toward the site of the DNC. At least a couple hundred protesters marching over the State Street bridge now - heading towards DNC. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/1IH4JdiJu2 — Caroline Reinwald (@WISN_Caroline) August 20, 2020 Share this -







With Biden all over the news, Team Trump buys up major ad space The Democrats' convention might be dominating the news, but that doesn't mean President Trump can't carve out some space for himself. Trump campaign ads have dominated at least two major internet destinations in recent days: The Washington Post and YouTube. Trump's ads were big on YouTube's homepage on Tuesday, complete with autoplay that made sure each visitor at least heard the ad. On Wednesday, Trump's ads were prominent on The Washington Post's homepage. The Washington Post has a Trump campaign ad dominating its homepage right now: pic.twitter.com/REgT7pTxLa — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) August 20, 2020 As NBC News' Shannon Pettypiece and Lauren Egan reported: "The Trump campaign said they planned to spend in the high seven figures to take over the banner of YouTube for 96 hours starting Tuesday. They also planned to cover the home pages of The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and FoxNews.com with Trump ads and will use more targeted Hulu ads in battleground states." Share this -







'Not fair!': Trump tweets about mail-in ballots The Democrats are demanding Mail-In Ballots because the enthusiasm meter for Slow Joe Biden is the lowest in recorded history, and they are concerned that very few people will turn out to vote. Instead, they will search & find people, then “harvest” & return Ballots. Not fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020 They are sending out 51,000,000 Ballots to people who haven’t even requested a Ballot. Many of those people don’t even exist. They are trying to STEAL this election. This should not be allowed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020 Share this -





