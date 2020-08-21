Rep. Richmond's son steals the show with pledge of allegiance

SEE NEW POSTS

The Chicks, political pariahs among conservatives, sing national anthem at DNC The Chicks, the country music trio who were once political pariahs, hit the virtual stage Thursday to sing the national anthem on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Their presence is notable for several reasons. The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, were one of the biggest acts in country music until they were ostracized by many of their fans after criticizing George W. Bush and the Iraq War. The group made a brief comeback in 2006 with their Grammy-winning album "Taking the Long Way," but recently the group made headlines for dropping the Dixie from their name after civil unrest erupted following the murder of George Floyd. Their appearance is also noteworthy because country singers are usually seen at Republican conventions and have a large conservative fanbase. But this appearance fits into the theme of reaching out to disaffected Republicans and independents at this year's DNC. The Chicks sing national anthem at 2020 DNC Aug. 21, 2020 01:40 Share this -







Julia Louis-Dreyfus brings jokes to final night of DNC Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 11-time Emmy winner and fake vice president turned president in the HBO show Veep, brought the jokes immediately as the moderator of the final night of the DNC. Louis-Dreyfus was joined by Andrew Yang where they spoke in Trump-isms and praised Kamala Harris (Yang called her speech “tremendous”) and talked about her upcoming debate with Mike Pence, while intentionally mispronouncing his name. JLD: “I cannot wait to see her debate our current vice president, Mike Pince — or is it Pance? Yang: It’s pronounced Ponce, I believe JLD: Oh, some kind of weird foreign name? Yang: No very American sounding JLD: Yeah, that’s what people are saying, strongly. Kamala’s name means "lotus" in Sanskrit, and has been mispronounced so much she released a video of how to pronounce it (comma-la). Louis-Dreyus also poked fun at Trump, saying he can’t read and might never release his tax returns. Share this -







Opening video honors Biden’s work on cancer cure The final night of the DNC opened with a moving, somber portrait of Biden’s personal mission to end cancer. It started during the Obama administration with Cancer Moonshot, a program to fast-track cancer research to find a cure. “I want to be the president who ends cancer because it’s possible,” Biden says in one clip. It featured a montage of President Kennedy talking about America going to the moon by the end of the 1960s. It also featured the death of Biden’s son Beau, who died of brain cancer, and how his son pushed him to pursue his personal policy ambitions. Mitch McConnell also made a cameo from a previous speech in which he talked about how Biden has overcome personal tragedies and informed him as a public servant — subtly tapping into the convention’s overall theme of also reaching out to Republican voters. Focusing on Biden’s personal family history and how it informs him as a politician has been a theme of his campaign and a strength his supporters point to when Biden has one-on-one meetings with voters. Share this -







Trump appears upset with the DNC's security checks To get into the Democrat National Convention, you must have an ID card with a picture...Yet the Democrats refuse to do this when it come to your very important VOTE! Gee, I wonder WHY??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020 Share this -







Newsom shuffled in lineup because of wildfires California Gov. Gavin Newsom filmed a short update focused on the wildfires while visiting evacuation centers today that will air as part of tonight’s Democratic National Convention. The brief remarks ran a couple of minutes and were recorded on a cellphone. Newsom had been slated to give a broader address but nixed it because he was focused on the fires, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Share this -







The party of inclusion’s convention excluded Julián Castro Julián Castro was the only Latino to run for president this year. From 2014 to 2017, he was secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama/Biden administration. He was San Antonio’s mayor, a city, then, of nearly 1.5 million people. And when Castro delivered the Democrats’ keynote convention speech in 2012, Obama was re-elected with the highest Latino vote share won by a Democrat since 1996. But Castro has been largely unseen in this year’s Democratic convention. His name was missing from tonight’s schedule, even though the evening includes a “United We Stand” video, the second half of a pre-recorded segment featuring the 2020 presidential candidates who didn’t win the nomination. Was it something he said? A debate-stage clash with Biden perhaps? Or what he didn’t say, such as endorsing Biden soon enough in the primary election calendar? Maybe his call to decriminalize unauthorized border crossings remains too hot? Or was it his public questions about why two very white states, Iowa and New Hampshire, get an outsized role in winnowing the diverse party's presidential options? Party leaders have said they would address the matter after the November election. It’s hard to say for certain why Castro won’t be speaking. The Biden campaign blamed it on a scheduling problem. “We worked with his staff, but he couldn’t make it work,” said a Biden staffer, referring to his participation in tonight's video. “But he’s participated in a number of events around the convention and we’re glad he did.” Castro hasn’t discussed it, and did not respond to a request from comment from NBC News. If I had a second for every time someone said X got more time than me I’d pool them together and give them to @JulianCastro — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 21, 2020 Obama’s re-election made many Latinos think a Hispanic president would soon follow and many looked to Castro. But Hillary Clinton passed on him as her running mate, later losing her 2016 presidential bid. Castro has spoken at several convention caucuses and given several interviews following Michelle Obama’s comments about going high, not low. But he has largely kept out of sight. Share this -







Despite subdued convention, protestors make voices heard Local TV reporter Caroline Reinwald is on the streets of Milwaukee where she says more protestors, now "at least a couple hundred," are marching toward the site of the DNC. At least a couple hundred protesters marching over the State Street bridge now - heading towards DNC. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/1IH4JdiJu2 — Caroline Reinwald (@WISN_Caroline) August 20, 2020 Share this -





