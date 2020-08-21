SEE NEW POSTS

DNC honors civil rights icon John Lewis on final night The late John Lewis was honored on the final night of the DNC. Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta — Lewis' hometown — kicked off the segment, which featured Nancy Pelosi, the Rev. James Lawson Jr. and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died in 2019. "We must pass on the gift that John Lewis sacrificed to give us — we must register, and we must vote," Lance Bottoms said. Lewis was known as the "conscience of Congress" and represented Georgia for more than three decades in Congress. He died July 17 from pancreatic cancer. Lewis dedicated his life to protecting voting rights, and this year Democrats have been on the offense — urging voters to make a plan to vote either by mail or in person and warning that Trump may sneak or steal his way to re-election. DNC, John Legend and Common pay tribute to John Lewis Aug. 21, 2020 09:14







Fists raised outside the DNC Right now outside the Chase Center: Fists in the air. pic.twitter.com/05k2QMvVGU — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 21, 2020







The 'Veep' gets mixed reviews on Twitter, but praise from Harris .@OfficialJLD, veep to veep, you're crushing it! — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 21, 2020







Chris Coons: Biden is 'a man of faith and conscience' Chris Coons of Delaware, Biden's hometown senator, introduced a segment on Biden's faith — a moving portrait of how it influences his decision-making. Coons said Biden has "comforted me in my toughest moments," particularly when his father was in hospice care. He said Biden would "stop everything and listen — really listen — to someone who needs a shoulder to cry on or a partner in prayer." Coons, who hosts a weekly bipartisan Senate Prayer Breakfast, took a veiled dig at Trump by saying Biden doesn't use his faith as a "prop or political tool." Police violently pushed back anti-racism protesters in June to clear the way for Trump to pose with a photo of the bible in front of a D.C. church. It also included a past Q&A Biden had with a pastor discussing the killing of Black parishioners in South Carolina by a white supremacist, where Biden talked about the strength in the Black church. Julia Louis-Dreyfus punctuated the segment with a biting comment: "Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get him there" Sen. Chris Coons endorses Joe Biden Aug. 21, 2020 01:46







The Chicks, political pariahs among conservatives, sing national anthem at DNC The Chicks, the country music trio who were once political pariahs, hit the virtual stage Thursday to sing the national anthem on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Their presence is notable for several reasons. The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, were one of the biggest acts in country music until they were ostracized by many of their fans after criticizing George W. Bush and the Iraq War. The group made a brief comeback in 2006 with their Grammy-winning album "Taking the Long Way," but recently the group made headlines for dropping the Dixie from their name after civil unrest erupted following the murder of George Floyd. Their appearance is also noteworthy because country singers are usually seen at Republican conventions and have a large conservative fanbase. But this appearance fits into the theme of reaching out to disaffected Republicans and independents at this year's DNC. The Chicks sing national anthem at 2020 DNC Aug. 21, 2020 01:40







Julia Louis-Dreyfus brings jokes to final night of DNC Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 11-time Emmy winner and fake vice president turned president in the HBO show Veep, brought the jokes immediately as the moderator of the final night of the DNC. Louis-Dreyfus was joined by Andrew Yang where they spoke in Trump-isms and praised Kamala Harris (Yang called her speech "tremendous") and talked about her upcoming debate with Mike Pence, while intentionally mispronouncing his name. JLD: "I cannot wait to see her debate our current vice president, Mike Pince — or is it Pance? Yang: It's pronounced Ponce, I believe JLD: Oh, some kind of weird foreign name? Yang: No very American sounding JLD: Yeah, that's what people are saying, strongly. Kamala's name means "lotus" in Sanskrit, and has been mispronounced so much she released a video of how to pronounce it (comma-la). Louis-Dreyus also poked fun at Trump, saying he can't read and might never release his tax returns.






