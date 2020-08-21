The fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention brings presidential nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech, a host of remarks from more party officials and musical performances by John Legend, Common and The Chicks.
Biden will present his vision for uniting America to move the country forward from "constant chaos and crisis," according to the evening's schedule.
Other speakers Thursday include former presidential primary rivals Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and several erstwhile vice presidential contenders, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, and MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special coverage beginning at 9 p.m.
DNC honors civil rights icon John Lewis on final night
The late John Lewis was honored on the final night of the DNC.
Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta — Lewis’ hometown — kicked off the segment, which featured Nancy Pelosi, the Rev. James Lawson Jr. and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died in 2019.
“We must pass on the gift that John Lewis sacrificed to give us — we must register, and we must vote,” Lance Bottoms said.
Lewis was known as the "conscience of Congress" and represented Georgia for more than three decades in Congress. He died July 17 from pancreatic cancer.
Lewis dedicated his life to protecting voting rights, and this year Democrats have been on the offense — urging voters to make a plan to vote either by mail or in person and warning that Trump may sneak or steal his way to re-election.
Chris Coons: Biden is 'a man of faith and conscience'
Chris Coons of Delaware, Biden’s hometown senator, introduced a segment on Biden’s faith — a moving portrait of how it influences his decision-making.
Coons said Biden has “comforted me in my toughest moments,” particularly when his father was in hospice care. He said Biden would “stop everything and listen — really listen — to someone who needs a shoulder to cry on or a partner in prayer.”
Coons, who hosts a weekly bipartisan Senate Prayer Breakfast, took a veiled dig at Trump by saying Biden doesn't use his faith as a “prop or political tool.” Police violently pushed back anti-racism protesters in June to clear the way for Trump to pose with a photo of the bible in front of a D.C. church.
It also included a past Q&A Biden had with a pastor discussing the killing of Black parishioners in South Carolina by a white supremacist, where Biden talked about the strength in the Black church.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus punctuated the segment with a biting comment: "Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get him there"
Yang delivers emotional speech with nods to math, Yang Gang
Andrew Yang kicked off the program with an emotional, if at times slightly awkward, speech at the Democratic National Convention Thursday.
"I’m Andrew Yang, You might know me as the guy who ran for President talking about MATH and the future," he said. Speaking in front of a green screen, Yang said Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will deliver for everyday Americans.
"I know many politicians promise and then fail to deliver," Yang, the one-time 2020 presidential candidate, said. "But we must give this country a chance to recover — and recovery is only possible with a change of leadership and new ideas."
"Give my regards to the Gang!" Louis-Dreyfus said, noting the YangGang.
"I will," Yang responded. "They’re right in the other room."
Julia Louis Dreyfus' top 3 opening jokes as voted by the NBC News live blog Slack channel
1. 30330, the code to text to support Joe, and the year President Trump will release his tax returns.
2. She was told she would appear on the cover of a magazine. It turned out to be Arrive, the Amtrak seatback magazine. Which no one ever reads, except Joe Biden.
3. A fifth night of the DNC with just Michelle Obama's speech on loop.
Rep. Richmond's son steals the show with pledge of allegiance
The Chicks, political pariahs among conservatives, sing national anthem at DNC
The Chicks, the country music trio who were once political pariahs, hit the virtual stage Thursday to sing the national anthem on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.
Their presence is notable for several reasons. The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, were one of the biggest acts in country music until they were ostracized by many of their fans after criticizing George W. Bush and the Iraq War.
The group made a brief comeback in 2006 with their Grammy-winning album "Taking the Long Way," but recently the group made headlines for dropping the Dixie from their name after civil unrest erupted following the murder of George Floyd.
Their appearance is also noteworthy because country singers are usually seen at Republican conventions and have a large conservative fanbase. But this appearance fits into the theme of reaching out to disaffected Republicans and independents at this year's DNC.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus brings jokes to final night of DNC
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 11-time Emmy winner and fake vice president turned president in the HBO show Veep, brought the jokes immediately as the moderator of the final night of the DNC.
Louis-Dreyfus was joined by Andrew Yang where they spoke in Trump-isms and praised Kamala Harris (Yang called her speech “tremendous”) and talked about her upcoming debate with Mike Pence, while intentionally mispronouncing his name.
JLD: “I cannot wait to see her debate our current vice president, Mike Pince — or is it Pance?
Yang: It’s pronounced Ponce, I believe
JLD: Oh, some kind of weird foreign name?
Yang: No very American sounding
JLD: Yeah, that’s what people are saying, strongly.
Kamala’s name means "lotus" in Sanskrit, and has been mispronounced so much she released a video of how to pronounce it (comma-la).
Louis-Dreyus also poked fun at Trump, saying he can’t read and might never release his tax returns.