Mayor Pete does some major prep About to go live from South Bend! pic.twitter.com/Wyddpreb8e — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 21, 2020







'He doesn't want us to vote': Sarah Cooper after Trump impersonation Sarah Cooper, who has gained a massive following on Twitter and TikTok for her Trump impersonations, spoke in a brief video at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. "I've heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things," Cooper said after doing one of her impressions, which feature her lip-syncing to a Trump speech. "I've heard them over and over and over again. But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting in the middle of a pandemic." Cooper said Trump "doesn't want us to vote" because he knows he can't win with a large turnout. Cooper spoke during a segment that also featured the secretaries of state in California and Michigan as well as voters who promoted voting by mail and criticized Trump's attacks on the process. Comedian Sarah Cooper mocks Trump's attacks on mail-in voting at 2020 DNC Aug. 21, 2020 01:30







DNC honors civil rights icon John Lewis on final night The late John Lewis was honored on the final night of the DNC. Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta — Lewis' hometown — kicked off the segment, which featured Nancy Pelosi, the Rev. James Lawson Jr. and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died in 2019. "We must pass on the gift that John Lewis sacrificed to give us — we must register, and we must vote," Lance Bottoms said. Lewis was known as the "conscience of Congress" and represented Georgia for more than three decades in Congress. He died July 17 from pancreatic cancer. Lewis dedicated his life to protecting voting rights, and this year Democrats have been on the offense — urging voters to make a plan to vote either by mail or in person and warning that Trump may sneak or steal his way to re-election. DNC, John Legend and Common pay tribute to John Lewis Aug. 21, 2020 09:14







Fists raised outside the DNC Right now outside the Chase Center: Fists in the air. pic.twitter.com/05k2QMvVGU — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 21, 2020







The 'Veep' gets mixed reviews on Twitter, but praise from Harris .@OfficialJLD, veep to veep, you're crushing it! — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 21, 2020







Chris Coons: Biden is 'a man of faith and conscience' Chris Coons of Delaware, Biden's hometown senator, introduced a segment on Biden's faith — a moving portrait of how it influences his decision-making. Coons said Biden has "comforted me in my toughest moments," particularly when his father was in hospice care. He said Biden would "stop everything and listen — really listen — to someone who needs a shoulder to cry on or a partner in prayer." Coons, who hosts a weekly bipartisan Senate Prayer Breakfast, took a veiled dig at Trump by saying Biden doesn't use his faith as a "prop or political tool." Police violently pushed back anti-racism protesters in June to clear the way for Trump to pose with a photo of the bible in front of a D.C. church. It also included a past Q&A Biden had with a pastor discussing the killing of Black parishioners in South Carolina by a white supremacist, where Biden talked about the strength in the Black church. Julia Louis-Dreyfus punctuated the segment with a biting comment: "Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get him there" Sen. Chris Coons endorses Joe Biden Aug. 21, 2020 01:46