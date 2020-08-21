The fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention brings presidential nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech, a host of remarks from more party officials and musical performances by John Legend, Common and The Chicks.
Biden will present his vision for uniting America to move the country forward from "constant chaos and crisis," according to the evening's schedule.
Other speakers Thursday include former presidential primary rivals Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and several erstwhile vice presidential contenders, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
Duckworth eviscerates Trump
Tammy Duckworth blasted Donald Trump in some of the strongest terms of the entire convention Thursday.
“Somehow, Donald Trump still doesn’t get that America should stand up for what’s right — stand tall for our troops — and stand strong against our enemies,” Duckworth said after referring to recent reports that Russia had placed bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and Trump’s lack of response. “But unlike Trump, Joe understands all of that. As president, Joe Biden would never let tyrants manipulate him like a puppet on a string.”
Duckworth lost her legs in a helicopter crash while serving in the Army in Iraq when her helicopter was shot down. Notably, Duckworth, who uses a wheelchair, stood for the entirety of the speech.
“Joe Biden would never threaten to use our military against peaceful Americans,” she added. “Because unlike Trump, Joe Biden has common sense and common decency. Donald Trump doesn’t deserve to call himself commander in chief for another four minutes — let alone another four years.”
That Bruce outro is wearing thin
It's the last night of the DNC, and we've all heard that "Riiiiiiiisseee uuupppp" Bruce Springsteen outro a few dozen times. And, understandably, some people have had enough of it.
'I’ll watch': Trump will tune in for Biden’s acceptance speech
President Trump called into Fox News for a nearly 30-minute interview Thursday night as the DNC was well underway.
When asked if he would be watching Joe Biden’s speech later in the evening, Trump said “I will, I’ll watch.”
“I don't know if I’m going to be able to watch all of it,” Trump joked. “I’ve watched a lot of hate last night and the night before.”
Trump also criticized the Democrats for taping some of their speeches, calling it “pretty boring,” and promised to “go live” for his acceptance speech next week.
Unions get brief moment at DNC
Joe Biden’s political career has been built in part from strong support from unions.
From firefighters to trades, he also spent decades enjoying strong support from union workers in Delaware.
President Trump has tried to cut into union support Democrats have historically enjoyed and his success at doing so contributed to his 2016 wins in states like Michigan and Wisconsin.
But Biden’s convention has given little time to unions. No union leaders were slated to speak.
And it wasn’t until the fourth night that unions made an appearance at all, when Biden hosted a virtual roundtable with four union leaders, including two public sector unions.
Booker makes impassioned plea for Biden
Cory Booker spoke on the final night of the convention and made an impassioned plea for Joe Biden, tying the senator’s personal story to the present moment.
“We’ll stand for those who cook, and serve, and clean; who plant and harvest; who pack and always deliver, whose hands are thick with calluses, like my grandad’s who held mine when I was a boy,” Booker said. “If he was alive, Joe and Kamala, he would be so proud of you—and he’d tell us, take another by the hand, and another, and let’s get to work, this dream ain’t free, you gotta work for it.”
“So like his generation, up out of the Depression; let’s now work together and stand together and America, together, we will rise,” he added.
'He doesn’t want us to vote': Sarah Cooper after Trump impersonation
Sarah Cooper, who has gained a massive following on Twitter and TikTok for her Trump impersonations, spoke in a brief video at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.
“I’ve heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things,” Cooper said after doing one of her impressions, which feature her lip-syncing to a Trump speech. “I’ve heard them over and over and over again. But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting in the middle of a pandemic.”
Cooper said Trump “doesn’t want us to vote” because he knows he can’t win with a large turnout.
Cooper spoke during a segment that also featured the secretaries of state in California and Michigan as well as voters who promoted voting by mail and criticized Trump’s attacks on the process.
DNC honors civil rights icon John Lewis on final night
The late John Lewis was honored on the final night of the DNC.
Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta — Lewis’ hometown — kicked off the segment, which featured Nancy Pelosi, the Rev. James Lawson Jr. and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died in 2019.
“We must pass on the gift that John Lewis sacrificed to give us — we must register, and we must vote,” Lance Bottoms said.
Lewis was known as the "conscience of Congress" and represented Georgia for more than three decades in Congress. He died July 17 from pancreatic cancer.
Lewis dedicated his life to protecting voting rights, and this year Democrats have been on the offense — urging voters to make a plan to vote either by mail or in person and warning that Trump may sneak or steal his way to re-election.