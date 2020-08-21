SEE NEW POSTS

Beau Biden memorial featured on DNC's final night Biden has talked often about the death of his son Beau at age 46 to brain cancer and how facing such a tragedy has informed his decision-making. Featuring Beau Biden before accepting the nomination follows the theme of tonight — fleshing out a more personal portrait of Biden to voters. Before his death, Beau Biden was following in his father's political footsteps, but without using his last name to get there, the montage highlighted. It ended with a poignant quote from Beau's 2008 convention speech: "It won't be possible for me to be here this fall to stand by him the way he stood by me. So I have something to ask of you. Be there for my dad like he was for me."







Duckworth eviscerates Trump Tammy Duckworth blasted Donald Trump in some of the strongest terms of the entire convention Thursday. "Somehow, Donald Trump still doesn't get that America should stand up for what's right — stand tall for our troops — and stand strong against our enemies," Duckworth said after referring to recent reports that Russia had placed bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and Trump's lack of response. "But unlike Trump, Joe understands all of that. As president, Joe Biden would never let tyrants manipulate him like a puppet on a string." Duckworth lost her legs in a helicopter crash while serving in the Army in Iraq when her helicopter was shot down. Notably, Duckworth, who uses a wheelchair, stood for the entirety of the speech. "Joe Biden would never threaten to use our military against peaceful Americans," she added. "Because unlike Trump, Joe Biden has common sense and common decency. Donald Trump doesn't deserve to call himself commander in chief for another four minutes — let alone another four years." Sen. Tammy Duckworth's calls Trump a 'coward-in-chief' at the 2020 DNC Aug. 21, 2020 03:09







'I'll watch': Trump will tune in for Biden's acceptance speech President Trump called into Fox News for a nearly 30-minute interview Thursday night as the DNC was well underway. When asked if he would be watching Joe Biden's speech later in the evening, Trump said "I will, I'll watch." "I don't know if I'm going to be able to watch all of it," Trump joked. "I've watched a lot of hate last night and the night before." Trump also criticized the Democrats for taping some of their speeches, calling it "pretty boring," and promised to "go live" for his acceptance speech next week.







Unions get brief moment at DNC Joe Biden's political career has been built in part from strong support from unions. From firefighters to trades, he also spent decades enjoying strong support from union workers in Delaware. President Trump has tried to cut into union support Democrats have historically enjoyed and his success at doing so contributed to his 2016 wins in states like Michigan and Wisconsin. But Biden's convention has given little time to unions. No union leaders were slated to speak. And it wasn't until the fourth night that unions made an appearance at all, when Biden hosted a virtual roundtable with four union leaders, including two public sector unions. Biden tells union members 'you guys built America' Aug. 21, 2020 03:20







Booker makes impassioned plea for Biden Cory Booker spoke on the final night of the convention and made an impassioned plea for Joe Biden, tying the senator's personal story to the present moment. "We'll stand for those who cook, and serve, and clean; who plant and harvest; who pack and always deliver, whose hands are thick with calluses, like my grandad's who held mine when I was a boy," Booker said. "If he was alive, Joe and Kamala, he would be so proud of you—and he'd tell us, take another by the hand, and another, and let's get to work, this dream ain't free, you gotta work for it." "So like his generation, up out of the Depression; let's now work together and stand together and America, together, we will rise," he added. Watch Sen. Cory Booker's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 21, 2020 02:21







