Biden makes big unity pitch in nomination speech

Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination for president, capping decades-long quest Joe Biden on Thursday accepted the Democratic nomination for president on the final night of the party's four-day virtual convention as his campaign prepared to enter the homestretch of its battle to oust President Trump. "It is with great honor and humility that I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America," said the 77-year-old former vice president, reveling in a special moment for a candidate who ran twice previously for the White House, in 1988 and 2008. Biden delivered his address from Wilmington, Delaware, in a venue that was largely empty because of coronavirus concerns.







Fact check: Bloomberg on Trump's bankruptcies Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Joe Biden's onetime 2020 rival, went after President Trump for his track record as a businessman. "Trump says we should vote for him because he's a great businessman. Really?!" Bloomberg said. "He drove his companies into bankruptcies six times." That number is accurate — Trump companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six times, according to reports.







Fact check: Is Trump trying to 'sabotage' the Postal Service? California Secretary of State Alex Padilla alleged that President Trump is trying to "sabotage" the Postal Service on Thursday night. In public remarks, the president has suggested that his opposition to agreeing to critical funding for the USPS hinged on his desire to limit mail voting. "They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," the president said in a Fox Business interview on August 13. "If they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it."







Bloomberg gives prominent speech at DNC despite backlash Mike Bloomberg on Thursday blasted President Trump in his speech to the DNC, calling him a failed businessman and saying he must be defeated this November for the sake of the nation. Bloomberg's remarks drew Trump's ire almost immediately, though they were far from the first anti-Trump remarks of the night. Watch Michael Bloomberg's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 21, 2020 05:18 "After the worst debate performance in the history of politics, Michael Bloomberg, commonly known as Mini Mike, is trying to make a comeback by begging the Democrats for relevance," Trump tweeted. "They treated him like a dog — and always will. Before politics, he said GREAT things about me!" The former New York City mayor's prominence at the convention has drawn ire in recent days. Several Bloomberg staffers are currently suing the campaign after they were let go after Bloomberg ended his campaign in March. They say Bloomberg had promised them jobs through the election, but the Bloomberg campaign has said they were "at-will" employees and could be let go at any time. The campaign has also pointed to health insurance the candidate provided to former staffers after they were let go.







Brayden Harrington, teen who overcame stutter with Biden's help, honors VP Although he can't vote in this election, 13-year-old Brayden Harrington threw his support behind Biden on the final night of the DNC. Harrington met Biden in New Hampshire earlier this year, where he and Biden found out they "were members of the same club — we stutter." Biden has been open in recent years about dealing with his stutter, often connecting with youth and other adults who have the same issue. Teen describes how Biden helped him overcome his stutter Aug. 21, 2020 01:55 "It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became Vice President," he said. "He told me about a book of poems by Yeats he would read out loud to practice. He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud. So I did the same thing today and now I'm here talking to you today about the future, about our future." He implored voters to elect Biden. "I'm just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time Joe Biden made me more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life," he said. "Kids like me are counting on you to elect someone we can all look up to, someone who cares, someone who will make our country and the world feel better. We're counting on you to elect Joe Biden."







'All the people voted off the island': Former candidates share stories about Biden Joe Biden's ex-presidential rivals appeared in a Zoom-style chat to discuss their time on the campaign trail and to share stories about Biden. Cory Booker led the conversation, joking that they were "all the people voted off the island." Amy Klobuchar shared a time when she thought nobody was paying attention to a Senate speech she had given, just to be surprised by a call from Biden to tell her he'd tuned in. Elizabeth Warren told a story about Biden on the first anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing, saying that she was able to clearly see him as someone who had "experienced loss very personally." Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang also joined the conversation. "I mean this sincerely," Booker concluded, "it was an honor to run against you, and it's an even greater honor to stand with you in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris." Former 2020 presidential candidates share laughs, support for Biden Aug. 21, 2020 05:06







Fact check: Was Joe Biden ahead of his party on gay marriage? "Love makes my marriage real, but political courage made it possible — including that of Joe Biden, who stepped out ahead even of this party when he said that marriage equality should be the law of the land," Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday night. This is technically true. Biden did publicly voice his support for gay marriage ahead of any official move by the Democratic Party — but not by much, and a majority of Democrats were already in favor of marriage equality by the time he made the point. When the then-vice president came out in support of gay marriage in 2012, he made headlines, in part because he'd beaten President Barack Obama to the punch by about 72 hours. At least one member of Obama's Cabinet — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan —had already thrown support behind marriage equality and the White House reportedly had been quietly preparing for Obama to take a stand for months. And much of his party was already there — 65 percent of Democrats and a majority of Americans supported marriage equality, according to a Gallup poll taken within days of Biden's remarks. A year earlier, for example, then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris, now Biden's running mate, announced in a court filing that her office wouldn't defend the state's gay marriage ban in the courts. The Democratic Party wrote marriage equality into the party platform later in 2012, after both Biden and Obama expressed their support. The Supreme Court would not make same-sex marriage legal nationwide until 2015. Watch Pete Buttigieg's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 21, 2020 03:17






