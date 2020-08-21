SEE NEW POSTS

"Welcome to Wilmington" An enthusiastic Joe Biden ended his evening with his running mate and their spouses and a spectacular fireworks display. After the grande finale, Biden lowered his mask, pointed to nearby reporters and said: "Welcome to Wilmington!" After a reporter asked how he felt, he pumped his fist before walking off stage.







Biden says #ThanksObama Biden honored Obama in his acceptance speech, while taking a dig at Trump. "Let me say something we don't say enough, 'Thank you, Mr. President.' You were a great president. A president that our children could and did look up to," Biden said. "No one is going to say that about the current occupant of the White House."







Biden shifts tone toward Trump Much of the early portion of Biden's speech was focused on unity and bringing the country together. But as Biden transitioned into speaking to some of the finer points of his candidacy, he shifted in tone toward Donald Trump. In one particularly fiery line, Biden said, "The days of cozying up to dictators is over." Both segments of the speech served as a near-total contrast with Trump in how he discussed the pandemic, national security, racial injustice and the country at large.







'No miracle is coming': Biden goes after Trump's response to COVID Joe Biden strongly rebuked President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that his lack of leadership made the crisis work. "The president keeps telling us the virus is going to disappear. He keeps waiting for a miracle," Biden said. "Well, I have news for him. No miracle is coming. We lead the world in confirmed cases. We lead the world in deaths." "He has failed to protect us," Biden added. "And my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable." Drawing on his own experience losing family members, Biden spoke directly to those who have lost loved ones to the virus. "I know how mean, cruel, and unfair life can be sometimes," Biden said. "Your loved one may have left this earth but they'll never leave your heart. They'll always be with you." Biden: 'I have news for' Trump about coronavirus. 'No miracle is coming' Aug. 21, 2020 03:30







Biden opens speech with quote of civil rights icon Ella Baker Biden opened his address accepting the Democratic nomination by quoting civil rights icon Ella Baker who said, "Give people light and they will find the way. Give people light." Biden added, "I will draw on the best of us, not the worst us. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness." Baker was a largely unsung hero of the civil rights movement, whose work discussed not only racism but sexism. She worked behind-the-scenes organizing civil rights and human rights protests for over five decades. She worked with figures such as Thurgood Marshall and Martin Luther King Jr. and mentored many activists, such as Stokely Carmichael and Rosa Parks. It was an interesting choice of Biden, a centrist candidate, to quote Baker not because of her civil rights work, but that she encouraged grassroots organizing and a "radical, democratic worldview," according to a biography by University of Illinois at Chicago professor Barbara Ransby.







Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination for president, capping decades-long quest Joe Biden on Thursday accepted the Democratic nomination for president on the final night of the party's four-day virtual convention as his campaign prepared to enter the homestretch of its battle to oust President Trump. "It is with great honor and humility that I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America," said the 77-year-old former vice president, reveling in a special moment for a candidate who ran twice previously for the White House, in 1988 and 2008. Biden delivered his address from Wilmington, Delaware, in a venue that was largely empty because of coronavirus concerns.







Fact check: Bloomberg on Trump's bankruptcies Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Joe Biden's onetime 2020 rival, went after President Trump for his track record as a businessman. "Trump says we should vote for him because he's a great businessman. Really?!" Bloomberg said. "He drove his companies into bankruptcies six times." That number is accurate — Trump companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six times, according to reports.






