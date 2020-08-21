Watch Joe Biden's full speech at the 2020 DNC

SEE NEW POSTS

Biden avoids mentioning Trump by name Joe Biden went to great lengths to avoid mentioning President Trump's name during his lengthy acceptance speech. Instead, Biden used various euphemisms to deliver pointed attacks aimed at Trump's leadership and character. Biden referred to Trump as "this president" and the "current occupant of the White House," while also comparing him to "darkness." "He will wake up every day thinking the job is all about him, never about you," Biden said.







Biden discussed George Floyd and 'rooting out systemic racism' Toward the end of his speech, Biden detailed a private conversation he had with Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's young daughter, the day before her father was laid to rest. Biden recalled the child saying, "Daddy changed the world." "Her words burrowed deep into my heart," he said. Biden then called for a societal shift in the wake of Floyd's killing. "George Floyd's death was the breaking point" for the country to wake up to racism in America, Biden said. He quoted the late John Lewis in doing the work to address injustice. "America is ready in John's words to 'lay down the heavy burden of hate' and do the hard work of rooting out systemic racism," he said.







"Welcome to Wilmington" An enthusiastic Joe Biden ended his evening with his running mate and their spouses and a spectacular fireworks display. After the grande finale, Biden lowered his mask, pointed to nearby reporters and said: "Welcome to Wilmington!" After a reporter asked how he felt, he pumped his fist before walking off stage.







Biden says #ThanksObama Biden honored Obama in his acceptance speech, while taking a dig at Trump. "Let me say something we don't say enough, 'Thank you, Mr. President.' You were a great president. A president that our children could and did look up to," Biden said. "No one is going to say that about the current occupant of the White House."







Biden shifts tone toward Trump Much of the early portion of Biden's speech was focused on unity and bringing the country together. But as Biden transitioned into speaking to some of the finer points of his candidacy, he shifted in tone toward Donald Trump. In one particularly fiery line, Biden said, "The days of cozying up to dictators is over." Both segments of the speech served as a near-total contrast with Trump in how he discussed the pandemic, national security, racial injustice and the country at large.







'No miracle is coming': Biden goes after Trump's response to COVID Joe Biden strongly rebuked President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that his lack of leadership made the crisis work. "The president keeps telling us the virus is going to disappear. He keeps waiting for a miracle," Biden said. "Well, I have news for him. No miracle is coming. We lead the world in confirmed cases. We lead the world in deaths." "He has failed to protect us," Biden added. "And my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable." Drawing on his own experience losing family members, Biden spoke directly to those who have lost loved ones to the virus. "I know how mean, cruel, and unfair life can be sometimes," Biden said. "Your loved one may have left this earth but they'll never leave your heart. They'll always be with you." Biden: 'I have news for' Trump about coronavirus. 'No miracle is coming' Aug. 21, 2020 03:30






