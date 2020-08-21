Watch Joe Biden's full speech at the 2020 DNC

The fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention brings presidential nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech, a host of remarks from more party officials and musical performances by John Legend, Common and The Chicks.
Biden will present his vision for uniting America to move the country forward from "constant chaos and crisis," according to the evening's schedule.
Other speakers Thursday include former presidential primary rivals Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and several erstwhile vice presidential contenders, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, and MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. NBC News Now will livestream the convention, with special coverage starting at 8 p.m.
Biden avoids mentioning Trump by name
Joe Biden went to great lengths to avoid mentioning President Trump's name during his lengthy acceptance speech.
Instead, Biden used various euphemisms to deliver pointed attacks aimed at Trump’s leadership and character.
Biden referred to Trump as "this president" and the "current occupant of the White House," while also comparing him to "darkness."
"He will wake up every day thinking the job is all about him, never about you," Biden said.
Biden discussed George Floyd and ‘rooting out systemic racism’
Toward the end of his speech, Biden detailed a private conversation he had with Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s young daughter, the day before her father was laid to rest.
Biden recalled the child saying, “Daddy changed the world.”
“Her words burrowed deep into my heart,” he said.
Biden then called for a societal shift in the wake of Floyd's killing.
“George Floyd’s death was the breaking point” for the country to wake up to racism in America, Biden said. He quoted the late John Lewis in doing the work to address injustice.
“America is ready in John’s words to ‘lay down the heavy burden of hate’ and do the hard work of rooting out systemic racism,” he said.
"Welcome to Wilmington"
An enthusiastic Joe Biden ended his evening with his running mate and their spouses and a spectacular fireworks display. After the grande finale, Biden lowered his mask, pointed to nearby reporters and said: "Welcome to Wilmington!"
After a reporter asked how he felt, he pumped his fist before walking off stage.
Biden speech gets rave reviews, even from conservatives
Biden says #ThanksObama
Biden honored Obama in his acceptance speech, while taking a dig at Trump.
"Let me say something we don’t say enough, 'Thank you, Mr. President.' You were a great president. A president that our children could and did look up to," Biden said. "No one is going to say that about the current occupant of the White House."
Biden shifts tone toward Trump
Much of the early portion of Biden’s speech was focused on unity and bringing the country together. But as Biden transitioned into speaking to some of the finer points of his candidacy, he shifted in tone toward Donald Trump.
In one particularly fiery line, Biden said, "The days of cozying up to dictators is over."
Both segments of the speech served as a near-total contrast with Trump in how he discussed the pandemic, national security, racial injustice and the country at large.
'No miracle is coming': Biden goes after Trump’s response to COVID
Joe Biden strongly rebuked President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that his lack of leadership made the crisis work.
"The president keeps telling us the virus is going to disappear. He keeps waiting for a miracle," Biden said. "Well, I have news for him. No miracle is coming. We lead the world in confirmed cases. We lead the world in deaths."
"He has failed to protect us," Biden added. "And my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable."
Drawing on his own experience losing family members, Biden spoke directly to those who have lost loved ones to the virus.
"I know how mean, cruel, and unfair life can be sometimes,” Biden said. "Your loved one may have left this earth but they'll never leave your heart. They'll always be with you."
Biden: ‘I have news for’ Trump about coronavirus. ‘No miracle is coming’Aug. 21, 202003:30
Biden opens speech with quote of civil rights icon Ella Baker
Biden opened his address accepting the Democratic nomination by quoting civil rights icon Ella Baker who said, "Give people light and they will find the way. Give people light."
Biden added, "I will draw on the best of us, not the worst us. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness."
Baker was a largely unsung hero of the civil rights movement, whose work discussed not only racism but sexism. She worked behind-the-scenes organizing civil rights and human rights protests for over five decades.
She worked with figures such as Thurgood Marshall and Martin Luther King Jr. and mentored many activists, such as Stokely Carmichael and Rosa Parks. It was an interesting choice of Biden, a centrist candidate, to quote Baker not because of her civil rights work, but that she encouraged grassroots organizing and a “radical, democratic worldview,” according to a biography by University of Illinois at Chicago professor Barbara Ransby.
Biden makes big unity pitch in nomination speech
Building on the overall theme of this convention, Joe Biden went hard with unity points in his speech closing out the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.
“While I am a Democratic candidate, I will be an American president,” he said.
Sounding a bit like Barack Obama’s 2004 convention speech, Biden said: “America isn't just a collection of clashing interests and red states and blue states. We're so much bigger than that."