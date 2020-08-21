SEE NEW POSTS

Trump criticizes Biden's DNC acceptance speech as 'just words' OLD FORGE, Pa. — President Donald Trump sought to depict rival Joe Biden as out of touch with the working class as he campaigned near the former vice president's Pennsylvania hometown Thursday and delivered real-time criticism of the Democrat's speech. "In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!" Trump wrote on Twitter as Biden spoke. Biden's campaign has made Trump the central theme of this week's Democratic convention, producing a program that featured a series of speakers offering blistering criticisms of his presidency. Trump has served as a one-man rebuttal team, including firing off real-time responses during former President Barack Obama's speech Wednesday. Click here to continue reading. Share this -







Biden avoids mentioning Trump by name Joe Biden went to great lengths to avoid mentioning President Trump's name during his lengthy acceptance speech. Instead, Biden used various euphemisms to deliver pointed attacks aimed at Trump’s leadership and character. Biden referred to Trump as "this president" and the "current occupant of the White House," while also comparing him to "darkness." "He will wake up every day thinking the job is all about him, never about you," Biden said. Share this -







Biden discussed George Floyd and ‘rooting out systemic racism’ Toward the end of his speech, Biden detailed a private conversation he had with Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s young daughter, the day before her father was laid to rest. Biden recalled the child saying, “Daddy changed the world.” “Her words burrowed deep into my heart,” he said. Biden then called for a societal shift in the wake of Floyd's killing. “George Floyd’s death was the breaking point” for the country to wake up to racism in America, Biden said. He quoted the late John Lewis in doing the work to address injustice. “America is ready in John’s words to ‘lay down the heavy burden of hate’ and do the hard work of rooting out systemic racism,” he said. Biden: ‘America is ready’ to root out systemic racism Aug. 21, 2020 02:35 Share this -







Biden says #ThanksObama Biden honored Obama in his acceptance speech, while taking a dig at Trump. "Let me say something we don’t say enough, 'Thank you, Mr. President.' You were a great president. A president that our children could and did look up to," Biden said. "No one is going to say that about the current occupant of the White House." Share this -







Biden shifts tone toward Trump Much of the early portion of Biden’s speech was focused on unity and bringing the country together. But as Biden transitioned into speaking to some of the finer points of his candidacy, he shifted in tone toward Donald Trump. In one particularly fiery line, Biden said, "The days of cozying up to dictators is over." Both segments of the speech served as a near-total contrast with Trump in how he discussed the pandemic, national security, racial injustice and the country at large. Share this -





