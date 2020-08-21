Fact checking Biden on Trump’s COVID-19 response

“Just judge the president on the facts. Five million Americans infected by COVID-19. More than 170,000 Americans have died. By far, the worst performance of any nation on earth,” Biden said on Thursday night. “More than 50 million people have filed for unemployment this year. More than 10 million people are going to lose their health insurance this year. Nearly 1 in 6 businesses have closed this year.”

Biden’s numbers, used to paint a critical picture of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, largely check out: More than 5 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19 this year. More than 170,000 people have died. As of last month, more than 50 million people had applied for unemployment since the pandemic began, and researchers at the nonprofit Urban Institute recently estimated that 10 million will lose employer-sponsored health care by the end of the year.

His final data point — that nearly 1 in 6 businesses have closed this year — is a bit harder to verify because there’s no centralized data. The Biden campaign, however, pointed to two sources: a U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey that estimates that 1 in 7 businesses were still closed in July, and an economic recovery tracker from Opportunity Insights, a nonprofit research group affiliated with Harvard and Brown Universities, that says that nearly 1 in 5 small businesses had shuttered.

But is it the ”worst performance of any nation on earth?” The U.S., under Trump’s administration, has struggled to combat the virus in part due to a decentralized response that was slow and bungled from the start. Compared with the success countries like Japan, Germany and New Zealand have seen in controlling the virus, the U.S. response has been deeply flawed. But other nations, albeit less prosperous ones like India and Venezuela, are suffering acutely and struggling to respond to the virus, too.