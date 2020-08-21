ANALYSIS: Biden sticks landing to close cautious convention

SEE NEW POSTS

Fact checking Biden on Trump's COVID-19 response "Just judge the president on the facts. Five million Americans infected by COVID-19. More than 170,000 Americans have died. By far, the worst performance of any nation on earth," Biden said on Thursday night. "More than 50 million people have filed for unemployment this year. More than 10 million people are going to lose their health insurance this year. Nearly 1 in 6 businesses have closed this year." Biden's numbers, used to paint a critical picture of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus, largely check out: More than 5 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19 this year. More than 170,000 people have died. As of last month, more than 50 million people had applied for unemployment since the pandemic began, and researchers at the nonprofit Urban Institute recently estimated that 10 million will lose employer-sponsored health care by the end of the year. His final data point — that nearly 1 in 6 businesses have closed this year — is a bit harder to verify because there's no centralized data. The Biden campaign, however, pointed to two sources: a U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey that estimates that 1 in 7 businesses were still closed in July, and an economic recovery tracker from Opportunity Insights, a nonprofit research group affiliated with Harvard and Brown Universities, that says that nearly 1 in 5 small businesses had shuttered. But is it the "worst performance of any nation on earth?" The U.S., under Trump's administration, has struggled to combat the virus in part due to a decentralized response that was slow and bungled from the start. Compared with the success countries like Japan, Germany and New Zealand have seen in controlling the virus, the U.S. response has been deeply flawed. But other nations, albeit less prosperous ones like India and Venezuela, are suffering acutely and struggling to respond to the virus, too.







Trump criticizes Biden's DNC acceptance speech as 'just words' OLD FORGE, Pa. — President Donald Trump sought to depict rival Joe Biden as out of touch with the working class as he campaigned near the former vice president's Pennsylvania hometown Thursday and delivered real-time criticism of the Democrat's speech. "In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!" Trump wrote on Twitter as Biden spoke. Biden's campaign has made Trump the central theme of this week's Democratic convention, producing a program that featured a series of speakers offering blistering criticisms of his presidency. Trump has served as a one-man rebuttal team, including firing off real-time responses during former President Barack Obama's speech Wednesday. Click here to continue reading.







Biden avoids mentioning Trump by name Joe Biden went to great lengths to avoid mentioning President Trump's name during his lengthy acceptance speech. Instead, Biden used various euphemisms to deliver pointed attacks aimed at Trump's leadership and character. Biden referred to Trump as "this president" and the "current occupant of the White House," while also comparing him to "darkness." "He will wake up every day thinking the job is all about him, never about you," Biden said.







Biden discussed George Floyd and 'rooting out systemic racism' Toward the end of his speech, Biden detailed a private conversation he had with Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's young daughter, the day before her father was laid to rest. Biden recalled the child saying, "Daddy changed the world." "Her words burrowed deep into my heart," he said. Biden then called for a societal shift in the wake of Floyd's killing. "George Floyd's death was the breaking point" for the country to wake up to racism in America, Biden said. He quoted the late John Lewis in doing the work to address injustice. "America is ready in John's words to 'lay down the heavy burden of hate' and do the hard work of rooting out systemic racism," he said. Biden: 'America is ready' to root out systemic racism Aug. 21, 2020 02:35






