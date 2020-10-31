President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are in the homestretch of their campaigns with Election Day just three days away.
Both candidates will continue to spend their time in battleground states. Biden will campaign with former President Barack Obama at two events in Michigan, while Trump has multiple rallies in Pennsylvania.
Live Blog
How to track your ballot after mail-in voting
