Election 2020 live updates: Trump, Biden campaigns head into final weekend

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are in the homestretch of their campaigns with Election Day just three days away.

Both candidates will continue to spend their time in battleground states. Biden will campaign with former President Barack Obama at two events in Michigan, while Trump has multiple rallies in Pennsylvania.

1h ago / 1:14 PM UTC

How to track your ballot after mail-in voting

