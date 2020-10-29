President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are holding dueling rallies on Thursday in the key battleground state of Florida, where polls show a virtual tie.
The two candidates have events in Tampa and Biden will also travel to Broward County, where the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School occurred.
Two tight House races with Latina Democratic incumbents draw national attention
Two of the most closely watched congressional races in the country involve incumbent Latinas who were "firsts" to get elected to their seats and are now facing tight battles.
Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., was the first South American-born member of Congress and Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., was the first woman and Latina elected in her district. Both were elected in 2018 when the number of Latina women in the House of Representatives increased by five.
In 2020, Latinos make up a pivotal voting group and the largest minority group in the electorate, at 32 million.
Supreme Court won't fast-track key PA voting rights case
The U.S. Supreme Court refused Wednesday to take another look, on a lightning-fast track, at the issue of late-arriving mail ballots in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, leaving intact a lower court ruling that said the state must count ballots that arrive up to three days after the election.
It was the second time Republicans asked the court to roll back the deadline. They lost Oct. 19 on a 4-4 vote, when the justices denied their request to put a hold on a lower court order extending the deadline.
In trying again, the Republicans apparently hoped that newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett's arrival would give them the fifth vote they need to prevail. But she sat this one out, taking no part in the consideration or disposition of the motion. A court spokeswoman said that was "because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings."
Trump wants credit for 'fastest GDP growth in history.' Here's a reality check.
In the final sprint to Election Day, Trump is gearing up to tout an expected surge in third-quarter economic growth as evidence of "the great American comeback" in the hope of snatching another come-from-behind victory.
The number is projected to be historic: Economists expect GDP to increase by about 25 percent to 30 percent. And Trump is likely to take full credit for the growth and use it as his final pitch to persuade voters that the country is fully on the mend with a V-shape recovery.
But the reality is more complicated.