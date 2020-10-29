LIVE COVERAGE

Election 2020 live updates: Trump and Biden hold dueling Florida rallies

The candidates are running a tight race in the key battleground state.
Image: President Donald Trump and Joe Biden on a background of concentric circles made up of blue and red stars.
Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are holding dueling rallies on Thursday in the key battleground state of Florida, where polls show a virtual tie.

The two candidates have events in Tampa and Biden will also travel to Broward County, where the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School occurred.

Stories we're following today:

—Latest polls from battleground states and more

—Plan your vote here

—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win

Latest updates:

Live Blog

Sahil Kapur and Stephanie Ruhle

1h ago / 10:42 AM UTC

Trump wants credit for 'fastest GDP growth in history.' Here's a reality check.

In the final sprint to Election Day, Trump is gearing up to tout an expected surge in third-quarter economic growth as evidence of "the great American comeback" in the hope of snatching another come-from-behind victory.

The number is projected to be historic: Economists expect GDP to increase by about 25 percent to 30 percent. And Trump is likely to take full credit for the growth and use it as his final pitch to persuade voters that the country is fully on the mend with a V-shape recovery.

But the reality is more complicated. 

Read more here.