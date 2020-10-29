LIVE COVERAGE

Election 2020 live updates: Trump and Biden hold dueling Florida rallies

The candidates are running a tight race in the key battleground state.
Image: President Donald Trump and Joe Biden on a background of concentric circles made up of blue and red stars.
Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are holding dueling rallies on Thursday in the key battleground state of Florida, where polls show a virtual tie.

The two candidates have events in Tampa and Biden will also travel to Broward County, where the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School occurred.

Stories we're following today:

—Latest polls from battleground states and more

—Plan your vote here

—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win

Latest updates:

Live Blog

1h ago / 10:41 AM UTC

Biden up in new polls in Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan

Oct. 28, 202001:03

Pete Williams

1h ago / 10:42 AM UTC

Supreme Court won't fast-track key PA voting rights case

Justice Barrett recuses herself from Pennsylvania voting case

Oct. 28, 202002:57

The U.S. Supreme Court refused Wednesday to take another look, on a lightning-fast track, at the issue of late-arriving mail ballots in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, leaving intact a lower court ruling that said the state must count ballots that arrive up to three days after the election.

It was the second time Republicans asked the court to roll back the deadline. They lost Oct. 19 on a 4-4 vote, when the justices denied their request to put a hold on a lower court order extending the deadline.

In trying again, the Republicans apparently hoped that newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett's arrival would give them the fifth vote they need to prevail. But she sat this one out, taking no part in the consideration or disposition of the motion. A court spokeswoman said that was "because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings."

Read more here.

1h ago / 10:42 AM UTC

Growing concerns of possible armed confrontations on Election Day

Oct. 28, 202006:26

Sahil Kapur and Stephanie Ruhle

1h ago / 10:42 AM UTC

Trump wants credit for 'fastest GDP growth in history.' Here's a reality check.

In the final sprint to Election Day, Trump is gearing up to tout an expected surge in third-quarter economic growth as evidence of "the great American comeback" in the hope of snatching another come-from-behind victory.

The number is projected to be historic: Economists expect GDP to increase by about 25 percent to 30 percent. And Trump is likely to take full credit for the growth and use it as his final pitch to persuade voters that the country is fully on the mend with a V-shape recovery.

But the reality is more complicated. 

Read more here.