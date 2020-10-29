In Pennsylvania, Obama voters who switched to Trump could hold the key

SEE NEW POSTS

Two tight House races with Latina Democratic incumbents draw national attention Two of the most closely watched congressional races in the country involve incumbent Latinas who were "firsts" to get elected to their seats and are now facing tight battles. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., was the first South American-born member of Congress and Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., was the first woman and Latina elected in her district. Both were elected in 2018 when the number of Latina women in the House of Representatives increased by five. In 2020, Latinos make up a pivotal voting group and the largest minority group in the electorate, at 32 million. Read more here. Share this -





