Harris highlights Democrats' broad coalition In her second visit to Phoenix (her first was a joint event with Biden after the vice presidential debate), Harris entered the stage with artist Alicia Keys and spoke about the broad coalition of support that is backing Biden. "We've got of course, Democrats. But we've got Republicans, Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake. Independents. People of all backgrounds coming together, understanding what is at stake," Harris said. She also repeated her line from earlier today in Tucson that there's been talk about her values. Tonight in Phoenix, she specially mentioned it was coming from "the current occupant of the White House."







First Read: Trump's job rating could tell us a lot about his ballot performance WASHINGTON — President Trump's ballot number in our new NBC News/Marist poll of Florida is 47 percent — versus 51 percent for Joe Biden (a result that's within the poll's margin of error). Trump's job-approval rating in the battleground is also 47 percent, per the poll. And that brings up something important to watch on Election Night: There's historically been a direct correlation between a sitting president's job rating and his ballot position. See the historical examples and continue reading on NBCNews.com.







Perdue, Ossoff face off in Georgia Senate debate, attack goes viral Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff battered each other Wednesday night with what has become the familiar refrains of their bitter race: Perdue repeatedly accused Ossoff of backing radical, socialist policies while Ossoff slammed Perdue's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Republican efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act. Perdue and Ossoff met in Savannah for their second debate of the race, which polls indicate is extremely close. The outcome could have national implications over which party controls the Senate, with Democrats hoping Ossoff could give the party their first U.S. Senate win in Georgia since 2000. Their attacks Wednesday mirrored their first debate as well as the ads from both sides that have blanketed television airwaves in recent months. "We are in the middle of a grave public health crisis. It is spiraling out of control because Washington politicians downplayed the crisis, ignored the medical science, undermined the doctors and scientists who knew what they're doing," Ossoff said. "And senator David Perdue, in the middle of this health crisis, is still supporting efforts to repeal protections for Georgians with preexisting conditions." "Right now we've got to get serious about beating COVID and then getting our economy going again. If you leave it to the Democrats, they want us locked down and continue to stay locked down," Perdue responded, before falsely accusing Ossoff of backing the Green New Deal and socialized medicine, neither of which Ossoff supports. Read the story.







Biden to propose task force to reunite migrant children with their parents Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that he will create a task force to try to reunite 545 children separated at the border from their parents through executive order on day one of his presidency, a campaign source familiar with the decision told NBC News. The decision comes as he heads to Florida, where his campaign has been trying to chip away at support for Trump among Latino voters. Both men will be campaigning in Tampa on Thursday. In response to the planned announcement, a government official involved in the reunification of thousands of children separated by the Trump administration said, "Those of us who worked to prevent the family separation policy from taking place, and then did whatever we could to reunify children, are eager for a chance to do more. That could be possible under an administration that shares our belief that family separation is immoral and cruel. If a Biden administration task force is created, there are experienced feds who'll stand up immediately to volunteer." Biden has long pledged to protect thousands of undocumented immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and send an immigration bill to Congress in his first 100 days.







Coronavirus headlines dominate swing-state newspapers Less than a week before the end of the election, the resurgent coronavirus outbreak is dominating local newspaper headlines. As compiled by Jesse Lehrich, co-founder of watchdog organization Accountable Tech and a former spokesperson for Hillary Clinton, many papers led with bad news about the virus. swing state front pages, 5 days out pic.twitter.com/f5OgIllE5h — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) October 29, 2020 The U.S. is currently in the midst of serious outbreaks in many states, with national daily new cases eclipsing July levels.







Ossoff's attack on Sen. Perdue goes viral in Georgia Senate race David Perdue lined his own pockets – trading medical stocks and dumping casino shares – while he lied to us about the threat of a virus that's now killed over 220,000 Americans.



He doesn't deserve to be re-elected. #GASen #GASenDebate pic.twitter.com/5iW8wsrpGq — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020







Biden holds 4-point lead in Florida, poll shows Biden holds a 4-point lead over Trump in the key battleground state of Florida, according to the final NBC News/Marist poll of the state before Tuesday's presidential election. More than half, 51 percent, of likely voters support the former vice president while 47 percent said that they back Trump. Two percent of likely voters are undecided or are voting for another candidate. Biden's lead is within the poll's margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. The candidates were tied at 48 percentage in the NBC News/Marist poll from September conducted in Florida.






