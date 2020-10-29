'Quick, quick, quick': Trump rushes McSally at rally as she fights to hold her Senate seat

Trump offered a not-very warm welcome to Sen. Martha McSally on Wednesday at his campaign rally in Arizona, where his fellow Republican is trying to hold on to her seat.

After saying she was "respected by everybody" and "great," Trump rushed McSally to the stage at his Goodyear rally to say a few words. "Martha, just come up fast. Fast. Fast. Come on. Quick. You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They don’t want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let’s go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on. Let’s go," Trump said.

McSally spoke for just over a minute, and said she was "proud" to work with the president — something a moderator could not get her say during her debate with Democratic challenger Mark Kelly earlier this month.

Click here for the full story