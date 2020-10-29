Voters speak out about their determination to be heard this election

SEE NEW POSTS

'Quick, quick, quick': Trump rushes McSally at rally as she fights to hold her Senate seat Trump offered a not-very warm welcome to Sen. Martha McSally on Wednesday at his campaign rally in Arizona, where his fellow Republican is trying to hold on to her seat. After saying she was "respected by everybody" and "great," Trump rushed McSally to the stage at his Goodyear rally to say a few words. "Martha, just come up fast. Fast. Fast. Come on. Quick. You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They don’t want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let’s go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on. Let’s go," Trump said. McSally spoke for just over a minute, and said she was "proud" to work with the president — something a moderator could not get her say during her debate with Democratic challenger Mark Kelly earlier this month. Click here for the full story Share this -







Two tight House races with Latina Democratic incumbents draw national attention Two of the most closely watched congressional races in the country involve incumbent Latinas who were "firsts" to get elected to their seats and are now facing tight battles. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., was the first South American-born member of Congress and Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., was the first woman and Latina elected in her district. Both were elected in 2018 when the number of Latina women in the House of Representatives increased by five. In 2020, Latinos make up a pivotal voting group and the largest minority group in the electorate, at 32 million. Read more here. Share this -





