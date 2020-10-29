Steve Kornacki: There's 'still time' for a Trump comeback

SEE NEW POSTS

Trump rips 'Anonymous' author Miles Taylor as a 'sleazebag' Trump tore into admitted "Anonymous" author Miles Taylor at a campaign event Wednesday in Arizona, calling him a "sleazebag" and a "low-level lowlife" who "should be prosecuted." Anonymous "turned out to be a low-level staffer — a sleazebag who has never worked in the White House," Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Goodyear. He called Taylor "a disgruntled employee" who he was told was fired for "incompetence." Taylor says he resigned from the Department of Homeland Security in 2019 out of frustration with the Trump administration's directives. "The whole thing was just one more giant hoax from the Washington swamp," Trump said. Referring again to Taylor, Trump said, "in my opinion, he should be prosecuted." He didn't say for what. Trump on 'Anonymous': 'I thought it might have been Jared' Oct. 28, 2020 02:10







'Quick, quick, quick': Trump rushes McSally at rally as she fights to hold her Senate seat Trump offered a not-very warm welcome to Sen. Martha McSally on Wednesday at his campaign rally in Arizona, where his fellow Republican is trying to hold on to her seat. After saying she was "respected by everybody" and "great," Trump rushed McSally to the stage at his Goodyear rally to say a few words. "Martha, just come up fast. Fast. Fast. Come on. Quick. You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They don't want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let's go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on. Let's go," Trump said. McSally spoke for just over a minute, and said she was "proud" to work with the president — something a moderator could not get her say during her debate with Democratic challenger Mark Kelly earlier this month. Click here for the full story






