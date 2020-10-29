LIVE COVERAGE

Election 2020 live updates: Trump and Biden hold dueling Florida rallies

The candidates are running a tight race in the key battleground state.
Image: President Donald Trump and Joe Biden on a background of concentric circles made up of blue and red stars.
Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are holding dueling rallies on Thursday in the key battleground state of Florida, where polls show a virtual tie.

The two candidates have events in Tampa and Biden will also travel to Broward County, where the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School occurred.

Stories we're following today:

—Latest polls from battleground states and more

—Plan your vote here

—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win

Latest updates:

Live Blog

1h ago / 10:39 AM UTC

Steve Kornacki: There's 'still time' for a Trump comeback

Steve Kornacki: There’s ‘still time’ for a Trump comeback in the closing days

Oct. 28, 202003:50

 

Dareh Gregorian

1h ago / 10:39 AM UTC

Trump rips 'Anonymous' author Miles Taylor as a 'sleazebag'

Trump tore into admitted "Anonymous" author Miles Taylor at a campaign event Wednesday in Arizona, calling him a "sleazebag" and a "low-level lowlife" who "should be prosecuted."

Anonymous "turned out to be a low-level staffer — a sleazebag who has never worked in the White House," Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Goodyear. He called Taylor "a disgruntled employee" who he was told was fired for "incompetence."

Taylor says he resigned from the Department of Homeland Security in 2019 out of frustration with the Trump administration's directives. 

"The whole thing was just one more giant hoax from the Washington swamp," Trump said. Referring again to Taylor, Trump said, "in my opinion, he should be prosecuted." He didn't say for what.  

Trump on ‘Anonymous’: ‘I thought it might have been Jared’

Oct. 28, 202002:10

 

1h ago / 10:40 AM UTC

Voters speak out about their determination to be heard this election

Oct. 28, 202001:04

Vaughn Hillyard and Dareh Gregorian

1h ago / 10:40 AM UTC

'Quick, quick, quick': Trump rushes McSally at rally as she fights to hold her Senate seat

Trump offered a not-very warm welcome to Sen. Martha McSally on Wednesday at his campaign rally in Arizona, where his fellow Republican is trying to hold on to her seat.  

After saying she was "respected by everybody" and "great," Trump rushed McSally to the stage at his Goodyear rally to say a few words. "Martha, just come up fast. Fast. Fast. Come on. Quick. You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They don’t want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let’s go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on. Let’s go," Trump said.

McSally spoke for just over a minute, and said she was "proud" to work with the president — something a moderator could not get her say during her debate with Democratic challenger Mark Kelly earlier this month. 

Click here for the full story

1h ago / 10:40 AM UTC

Rhetoric vs. reality: Is Trump still the law-and-order candidate?

Rhetoric vs. reality: Is Trump still the law and order candidate?

Oct. 28, 202005:34

 

1h ago / 10:40 AM UTC

In Pennsylvania, Obama voters who switched to Trump could hold the key

In Pennsylvania, Obama voters who switched to Trump could hold the key

Oct. 28, 202004:21

  

1h ago / 10:40 AM UTC

How polling this year is different from 2016

How polling this year is different from 2016

Oct. 28, 202001:29

 

Carmen Sesin

1h ago / 10:41 AM UTC

Two tight House races with Latina Democratic incumbents draw national attention

Two of the most closely watched congressional races in the country involve incumbent Latinas who were "firsts" to get elected to their seats and are now facing tight battles.

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., was the first South American-born member of Congress and Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., was the first woman and Latina elected in her district. Both were elected in 2018 when the number of Latina women in the House of Representatives increased by five.

In 2020, Latinos make up a pivotal voting group and the largest minority group in the electorate, at 32 million.

Read more here.

1h ago / 10:41 AM UTC

Biden up in new polls in Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan

Oct. 28, 202001:03

Pete Williams

1h ago / 10:42 AM UTC

Supreme Court won't fast-track key PA voting rights case

Justice Barrett recuses herself from Pennsylvania voting case

Oct. 28, 202002:57

The U.S. Supreme Court refused Wednesday to take another look, on a lightning-fast track, at the issue of late-arriving mail ballots in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, leaving intact a lower court ruling that said the state must count ballots that arrive up to three days after the election.

It was the second time Republicans asked the court to roll back the deadline. They lost Oct. 19 on a 4-4 vote, when the justices denied their request to put a hold on a lower court order extending the deadline.

In trying again, the Republicans apparently hoped that newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett's arrival would give them the fifth vote they need to prevail. But she sat this one out, taking no part in the consideration or disposition of the motion. A court spokeswoman said that was "because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings."

Read more here.

1h ago / 10:42 AM UTC

Growing concerns of possible armed confrontations on Election Day

Oct. 28, 202006:26