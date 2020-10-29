SEE NEW POSTS

Poll: Biden leads Trump by 12 percentage points nationally Biden leads Trump by 12 percentage points nationally in a new poll released Thursday by CNN, which was conducted by SSRS. The survey found that 54 percent of likely voters support Biden while 42 percent support Trump. Nearly two-thirds of Biden supporters said that they already voted early or plan to vote early compared to a third of Trump supporters who also planned to cast their ballot ahead of next Tuesday. Trump, on the other hand, leads Biden 59 percent to 36 percent among people who say they plan to vote on Election Day. Forty-two percent said that they approve of Trump's job performance while 55 percent disapprove among all adults. The survey has a margin of error of +/-3.8 percent.







Trump rips 'Anonymous' author Miles Taylor as a 'sleazebag' Trump tore into admitted "Anonymous" author Miles Taylor at a campaign event Wednesday in Arizona, calling him a "sleazebag" and a "low-level lowlife" who "should be prosecuted." Anonymous "turned out to be a low-level staffer — a sleazebag who has never worked in the White House," Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Goodyear. He called Taylor "a disgruntled employee" who he was told was fired for "incompetence." Taylor says he resigned from the Department of Homeland Security in 2019 out of frustration with the Trump administration's directives. "The whole thing was just one more giant hoax from the Washington swamp," Trump said. Referring again to Taylor, Trump said, "in my opinion, he should be prosecuted." He didn't say for what. Trump on 'Anonymous': 'I thought it might have been Jared'







'Quick, quick, quick': Trump rushes McSally at rally as she fights to hold her Senate seat Trump offered a not-very warm welcome to Sen. Martha McSally on Wednesday at his campaign rally in Arizona, where his fellow Republican is trying to hold on to her seat. After saying she was "respected by everybody" and "great," Trump rushed McSally to the stage at his Goodyear rally to say a few words. "Martha, just come up fast. Fast. Fast. Come on. Quick. You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They don't want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let's go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on. Let's go," Trump said. McSally spoke for just over a minute, and said she was "proud" to work with the president — something a moderator could not get her say during her debate with Democratic challenger Mark Kelly earlier this month. Click here for the full story






