Biden to propose task force to reunite migrant children with their parents

Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that he will create a task force to try to reunite 545 children separated at the border from their parents through executive order on day one of his presidency, a campaign source familiar with the decision told NBC News.

The decision comes as he heads to Florida, where his campaign has been trying to chip away at support for Trump among Latino voters. Both men will be campaigning in Tampa on Thursday.

In response to the planned announcement, a government official involved in the reunification of thousands of children separated by the Trump administration said, “Those of us who worked to prevent the family separation policy from taking place, and then did whatever we could to reunify children, are eager for a chance to do more. That could be possible under an administration that shares our belief that family separation is immoral and cruel. If a Biden administration task force is created, there are experienced feds who’ll stand up immediately to volunteer.”

Biden has long pledged to protect thousands of undocumented immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and send an immigration bill to Congress in his first 100 days.