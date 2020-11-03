Biden seeks support from older voters who backed Trump in 2016

On Election Day, analysts are paying close attention to voters who are 65 and older — voters who favored President Trump by 7 points in 2016, according to exit polls, but who have been more inclined to support Joe Biden this year.

In the final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, conducted last week, Biden held a 58 percent to 35 percent lead over Trump among senior voters.

Trump was already losing ground with older Americans before the coronavirus, but the pandemic has become a central issue for these voters this year, said John Hishta, senior vice president of campaigns for the AARP.

"The pandemic and Covid have served as a backdrop for all of this," Hishta said. "What if I get sick — how does that affect my finances? What if my kids get sick? What if I can’t see my kids?"

Both Trump and Biden have made it a priority to target senior citizens in the final stretch of the campaign, especially in critical swing states like Pennsylvania and Florida. An NBC News/Marist College survey released Monday showed Biden with a narrow 5-point lead over Trump — within the poll’s margin of error — with a similar advantage among voters ages 65 and older.

“Neither side is taking them for granted, like they did in years past,” Hishta said.