On election eve, this country is just unbelievably stressed out

Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day, although nearly 100 million Americans have already voted early or by mail.

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both have an aggressive day of campaigning ahead as they try to rally supporters in the final hours before polls close.

From long lines to long speeches, and all the tweets in between, NBC News is following the vote live as it unfolds across the country.

Stories we're following:

Live Blog