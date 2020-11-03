Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day, although nearly 100 million Americans have already voted early or by mail.
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both have an aggressive day of campaigning ahead as they try to rally supporters in the final hours before polls close.
From long lines to long speeches, and all the tweets in between, NBC News is following the vote live as it unfolds across the country.
Live Blog
On election eve, this country is just unbelievably stressed out
How to cope with election stressNov. 2, 202001:15
The election is coinciding with a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and cooling weather, which will make it harder for people to see family and friends, and after months of racial reckoning that Paul and other psychologists call a "triple pandemic" of stress — the virus, the election and racial reckoning — especially for people of color.
Dr. Stephen Stein, the past president of the D.C. Psychological Association and a practicing psychologist, said he's been getting calls from people he hasn't worked with in 20 years.
"All three of these things are melding together and producing a synergistic sense of dread and isolation," he said.