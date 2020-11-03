Black voters could decide election in battleground states

SEE NEW POSTS

Pennsylvania voting issues: 5 things to watch on Election Day The pressure is on in the all-important battleground state of Pennsylvania where voters, as well as party and state officials, are anxiously preparing for what will could be Election Week there. "Pennsylvania is prepared. We're protected for this election and voters can cast their ballots with confidence," Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, told reporters at a news conference Friday. "Our state has made a lot of improvements to strengthen our election system since the last presidential election in 2016." The state last fall overhauled its election laws, the first major changes in about 80 years. But the new rules, combined with uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic and legal issues over mail-in voting, paint an uncertain picture of how the week could unfold. Here are five things to keep an eye on. Share this -







Nursing home residents and workers weigh Covid-19 in their vote for president The pandemic’s deadly impact on the country’s nursing homes is shaping the way that many long-term care residents, their family members and elder care workers are approaching this election. In Chicago, nursing home workers represented by the Service Employees International Union, which endorsed Joe Biden, vowed to vote early as a tribute to co-workers who have died from the pandemic. "I’m voting for the loved ones, like my co-worker Camelia, and all those who didn’t survive this most hellish year," said one nursing home aide, faulting President Trump for his response to the pandemic, according to a statement released by SEIU Healthcare. On the campaign trail, Trump has touted his administration’s efforts to send personal protective equipment and rapid testing to the country’s long-term care facilities and criticized some governors for failing to do enough to protect highly vulnerable residents. In addition to facing the threat of the coronavirus, many nursing home residents are also struggling with isolation, as visitor restrictions have limited their access to family members. "The impact on nursing home residents has been just so traumatic," said Lori Smetanka, executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, an advocacy group. "Whoever wins the election really needs to focus on the need for a concerted national effort to protect residents and to make sure they have the supplies — the PPE and the testing — that they need." Share this -





