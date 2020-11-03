Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day, although nearly 100 million Americans have already voted early or by mail.
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both have an aggressive day of campaigning ahead as they try to rally supporters in the final hours before polls close.
From long lines to long speeches, and all the tweets in between, NBC News is following the vote live as it unfolds across the country.
Stories we're following:
—Latest polls from battleground states
—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win
—Election Confessions: Tell us how you really feel
Read live updates below:
Live Blog
Twitter flags Trump tweet about Supreme Court case on eve of the election
Twitter flagged a tweet from Trump late Monday in which the president said a recent Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania was "dangerous" and "would induce violence in the streets."
The social media platform said in front of the tweet, "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."
The president was referring to a ruling by the Supreme Court last month that said Pennsylvania election officials would allow ballots to be counted up to three days after Election Day.
Trump tweeted, "The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!"
Trump returned to the White House from the campaign trail early Tuesday morning, tweeting at around 3 a.m. ET a video montage showing clips of him dancing to the song "YMCA" at some of his rallies.
Biden wins all 5 votes in tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire
The tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, continued its long tradition of being among the first to cast votes on Election Day after its poll opened at midnight Tuesday.
Biden received all five of the votes in the town near the U.S.-Canadian border.
Black voters could decide election in battleground statesNov. 2, 202001:29
Pennsylvania voting issues: 5 things to watch on Election Day
The pressure is on in the all-important battleground state of Pennsylvania where voters, as well as party and state officials, are anxiously preparing for what will could be Election Week there.
"Pennsylvania is prepared. We're protected for this election and voters can cast their ballots with confidence," Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, told reporters at a news conference Friday. "Our state has made a lot of improvements to strengthen our election system since the last presidential election in 2016."
The state last fall overhauled its election laws, the first major changes in about 80 years. But the new rules, combined with uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic and legal issues over mail-in voting, paint an uncertain picture of how the week could unfold.
What history tells us about trust in the American voting systemNov. 2, 202001:50
Nursing home residents and workers weigh Covid-19 in their vote for president
The pandemic’s deadly impact on the country’s nursing homes is shaping the way that many long-term care residents, their family members and elder care workers are approaching this election.
In Chicago, nursing home workers represented by the Service Employees International Union, which endorsed Joe Biden, vowed to vote early as a tribute to co-workers who have died from the pandemic.
"I’m voting for the loved ones, like my co-worker Camelia, and all those who didn’t survive this most hellish year," said one nursing home aide, faulting President Trump for his response to the pandemic, according to a statement released by SEIU Healthcare.
On the campaign trail, Trump has touted his administration’s efforts to send personal protective equipment and rapid testing to the country’s long-term care facilities and criticized some governors for failing to do enough to protect highly vulnerable residents.
In addition to facing the threat of the coronavirus, many nursing home residents are also struggling with isolation, as visitor restrictions have limited their access to family members.
"The impact on nursing home residents has been just so traumatic," said Lori Smetanka, executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, an advocacy group. "Whoever wins the election really needs to focus on the need for a concerted national effort to protect residents and to make sure they have the supplies — the PPE and the testing — that they need."
Steve Kornacki says Trump ‘playing defense’ in states he won in 2016Nov. 3, 202003:33
Biden seeks support from older voters who backed Trump in 2016
On Election Day, analysts are paying close attention to voters who are 65 and older — voters who favored President Trump by 7 points in 2016, according to exit polls, but who have been more inclined to support Joe Biden this year.
In the final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, conducted last week, Biden held a 58 percent to 35 percent lead over Trump among senior voters.
Trump was already losing ground with older Americans before the coronavirus, but the pandemic has become a central issue for these voters this year, said John Hishta, senior vice president of campaigns for the AARP.
"The pandemic and Covid have served as a backdrop for all of this," Hishta said. "What if I get sick — how does that affect my finances? What if my kids get sick? What if I can’t see my kids?"
Both Trump and Biden have made it a priority to target senior citizens in the final stretch of the campaign, especially in critical swing states like Pennsylvania and Florida. An NBC News/Marist College survey released Monday showed Biden with a narrow 5-point lead over Trump — within the poll’s margin of error — with a similar advantage among voters ages 65 and older.
“Neither side is taking them for granted, like they did in years past,” Hishta said.
Lester Holt reflects on Election Day: ‘This is a deep breath moment’Nov. 2, 202000:48
On election eve, this country is just unbelievably stressed out
How to cope with election stressNov. 2, 202001:15
The election is coinciding with a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and cooling weather, which will make it harder for people to see family and friends, and after months of racial reckoning that Paul and other psychologists call a "triple pandemic" of stress — the virus, the election and racial reckoning — especially for people of color.
Dr. Stephen Stein, the past president of the D.C. Psychological Association and a practicing psychologist, said he's been getting calls from people he hasn't worked with in 20 years.
"All three of these things are melding together and producing a synergistic sense of dread and isolation," he said.