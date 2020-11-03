SEE NEW POSTS

Weather in swing states looking mostly clear and sunny Voters in swing states and throughout much of the country should expect mostly clear and sunny weather as they head to the polls Tuesday. Forecasts show mild temperatures and clear weather for the Midwest, where voters in Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio will see highs between 50 and 68 degrees. In North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, any voters waiting in lines are not forecast to be rained on; instead they should expect sun and moderate temperatures. But voters in Southern Arizona might want to bring a hat to the polls, with a high in Tucson of 91 degrees. For those voting in person today, the weather is a big story. @AlRoker gives us the first forecast for #ElectionDay2020. pic.twitter.com/qbboKP0GNb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 3, 2020







Americans head to the polls People line up to vote at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Columbia, S.C., on Election Day. Joshua Boucher / The State via AP People line up to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election at P.S. 198 in Manhattan, N.Y., on Tuesday. Andrew Kelly / Reuters An election official stands near the ballot boxes at Ballard High School on Tuesday, in Louisville, Ky. Jon Cherry / Getty Images







Biden visits son Beau's grave before Election Day events On Election Day morning, Joe Biden goes to pray at the Church where his son Beau is buried... pic.twitter.com/vzJxTbVEtO — Jack Bohrer (@JRBoh) November 3, 2020







Ohio's most populous county switches to paper poll books for voter check-ins Ohio's most populous county will be switching to paper poll books after experiencing technical difficulties, Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office said early Tuesday. In Franklin County, home to Columbus, the Board of Elections was unable to upload all early in-person voting data into their electronic check-in system, forcing them to turn to paper poll books to check in voters. "It's important to note that this does NOT impact voting machines in any way, and only modifies how voters are checked in," the secretary's office wrote on Twitter. "Secretary LaRose directed every board of elections to have paper pollbooks as a contingency plan to ensure the integrity of the system."







Why election results in Michigan might not take as long to arrive as some have feared Election workers are pouring into the basement of a convention center in downtown Detroit this morning to start counting a record-shattering deluge of absentee ballots. Concerns about the coronavirus and new laws that make it easier to vote absentee have flooded cities across the state with far more absentee ballots than they've ever seen before, fueling fears that the laborious process of counting them will delay election results in this crucial battleground state. But faster ballot-counting technology — plus a boost from a new law that allowed cities to begin some of the steps involved with processing ballots yesterday — has at least one veteran election official predicting results will arrive in a relatively timely fashion. "I think people may be surprised about how quickly it gets done," said Christopher Thomas, who retired in 2017 after 36 years leading the Michigan election bureau but was brought on this fall to help the city of Detroit with its vote-counting operation. Michigan's largest city has a long history of botched elections. A primary election in August triggered alarms after exhausted, overwhelmed election workers made significant errors processing an unprecedented volume of absentee ballots. But city and state election officials have since hired and trained thousands of election workers including 900 people who worked yesterday in the basement of the TCF Center, verifying ballots and getting them ready to be scanned today. By midday Monday, workers had processed around 100,000 absentee ballots and were ready to start sliding them into high-speed vote tabulators — new equipment the city acquired this year — shortly after polls opened 7 a.m. today. "It's a big head start. It really is," Thomas said. "The more laborious steps are out of the way." He predicted that news about who won Michigan won't be too far behind. "My guess is within a couple hours," he said.







Trump vs. Biden: Who has a better chance of restoring America's lost jobs? One of the top priorities for President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will be to rebuild America's battered workforce and kick-start business growth. The labor market still faces a deficit of more than 10 million jobs, with more disappearing permanently. While the pandemic remains the biggest unknown and poses the biggest potential risk, issues such as infrastructure investment, rebalancing trade and passing a stimulus package are all key topics. While Trump and Biden have both referred to infrastructure investment, by itself it is no silver bullet and won't create jobs immediately. And in light of the unequal number of women and minorities displaced from the workforce, a new model could include jobs in health care and technology along with construction and building trades. For trade, ensuring America's competitiveness in the midst of widespread economic pain is no small task, but it is necessary in an era of global supply chains. Many business owners say relief from Trump's tariff wars would be a big help. Stimulus has remained a sticking point, but if Biden wins the presidency and the Democrats retain control of the House and retake control of the Senate, Wall Street hopes a much larger stimulus package could be rolled out early in the new year. Read the story here.







Twitter flags Trump tweet about Supreme Court case on eve of the election Twitter flagged a tweet from Trump late Monday in which the president said a recent Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania was "dangerous" and "would induce violence in the streets." The social media platform said in front of the tweet, "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process." The president was referring to a ruling by the Supreme Court last month that said Pennsylvania election officials would allow ballots to be counted up to three days after Election Day. Trump tweeted, "The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!" Trump returned to the White House from the campaign trail early Tuesday morning, tweeting at around 3 a.m. ET a video montage showing clips of him dancing to the song "YMCA" at some of his rallies. VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020







Biden wins all 5 votes in tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire The tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, continued its long tradition of being among the first to cast votes on Election Day after its poll opened at midnight Tuesday. Biden received all five of the votes in the town near the U.S.-Canadian border.







'Duel for the world': German media highlight election's global impact Headlines in longtime U.S. ally Germany captured the global importance of the American election on Tuesday. Germany's FOCUS magazine called the vote a "duel for the world" on the front page of its latest issue. Meanwhile, Der Spiegel dedicated its cover story on what it called President Donald Trump's "legacy of hatred, culture wars and discord." The image on the cover of the popular news magazine showed a grim-faced Trump sitting on the Lincoln Memorial chair surrounded by ruins. "Trump has transformed the United States into a dangerous place," Der Spiegel wrote. "The president, whose job it is to unite the country, has incited Americans against each other." A recent Pew poll found that only 26 percent of Germans have a positive view of America, and just 10 percent have confidence in Trump when it comes to his handling of world affairs.






