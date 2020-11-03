Israeli columnists fret over U.S. elections

Columnists in Israel fretted about the U.S. election Tuesday and its potential to affect domestic and regional politics.

“A lot of politicians aren’t going to sleep tonight anxiously waiting for the results of the American elections,” columnist Sima Kadmon wrote in the popular Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

While the U.S. has long been a firm ally of Israel, and Joe Biden has said that he would sustain "an ironclad commitment to Israel’s security," Trump has endeared himself to many Israelis. The president has withdrawn the U.S. from the historic 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem and helped drive the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

In The Jerusalem Post, Andrew Lövy directed his column to readers who could vote in the U.S., writing: "If you truly care about Israel, you need to vote for Donald Trump."

That's because, he wrote, Trump has been the most pro-Israel president "during my lifetime."

As many as 7 in 10 Jewish Israelis say that when it comes to their country's interests, Trump is their preferred candidate in the election, according to a survey from the Israel Democracy Institute.

Meanwhile, in Palestinian news agency Maan, Nasser Al Laham writes that a Trump re-election mean the capitulation of Arab states.

“Saudi Arabia will become the undisputed leader of Arab regimes with money, politics and security,” he said, a likely reference to the Gulf kingdom’s close relationship with the Trump White House and also its growing regional ambitions.